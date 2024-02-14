Why did stock markets fall? Inflation, interest rates, CPI ratio





American stocks have put on quite a spectacle since last fall. With falling inflation, buzz around AI and the prospect of interest rate cuts that could boost the market, the S&P 500 has surged more than 22% from its late October low to 'to a record high of over 5,000 last week. But a higher-than-expected inflation number on Tuesday acted as a speed bump (at least) for stocks' rise.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased 0.3% in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. reported Tuesday. That left year-on-year inflation at 3.1% last month. This is down from 3.4% seen in December, but more importantly, it is higher than economists' forecasts of 2.9%. That 0.2 percentage point difference may seem small, but it certainly wasn't the number investors, or more importantly, the Federal Reserve, were looking for. Just look at the market reaction. The Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since March 2023 after the CPI report, falling 1.4%, or more than 500 points. And the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite followed suit, losing 1.4% and 1.8%, respectively. Mohamed El-Erian, a veteran economist and president of Queens College at the University of Cambridge, called the inflation report a wake-up call for investors who were expecting aggressive interest rate cuts from next month. We are not going to benefit from more than three reductions this year. And probably wasn't going to start this cycle of cuts until June, it told CNBC Wednesday. The market had allowed itself to be carried away, without much critical reflection, by a soft landing, [with] many discounts, starting early. Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, warned that the red-hot inflation report increases the chances that the Fed will be forced to raise interest rates again to ensure inflation is truly brought under control. Of course, this would be terrible for stocks, as the market had been pricing in declines this year. Beyond market expectations, higher interest rates mean higher borrowing costs for businesses and lower profits for public companies. So when rates rise, the present value of future stock earnings, which is, in theory, what stock market valuations are based on, tends to decline. Still, Zaccarelli cautioned that we shouldn't read too much into one-month inflation data. The latest numbers might just be a headwind for stocks and the economy. But if we see a new trend of inflation stagnating at current levels (or worse, rising from there), then the stock market is likely to fall further, he warned in emailed comments. Strong Profits Lead to Rebound A higher-than-expected inflation report could prevent the Fed from cutting interest rates in March, something many investors considered highly unlikely just a few months ago, but the stock market appeared to discount that prospect Wednesday. All three major indexes were in the green as of mid-Monday, and relatively strong earnings could be to blame. Several large companies have reported better-than-expected profits in recent weeks. Chip designer Arm saw its shares rise 48% in a single day last week after forecasting higher profits and 38% revenue growth for the first quarter amid an AI boom . We see demand for Arm technology to enable AI everywhere, company management wrote in its report. letter to shareholders last Thursday. Some analysts have questioned Arms' meteoric rise, arguing that the company's fundamentals simply don't match its sky-high valuation. But Arm was far from the only company to post impressive profits. Uber shares also jumped Wednesday after the ride-hailing giant completed its first profitable year, forecast strong booking growth and implemented a $7 billion stock buyback program. On Monday, Bank of America Research analysts also noted that after 79% of S&P 500 constituents reported fourth-quarter earnings, average earnings per share were 7% higher than Wall Street consensus forecasts. The Bank of America team added that it also expects earnings to continue to accelerate in the first half of this year, arguing that current earnings per share forecasts are too conservative.

