Satellos to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National Affairs

Satellos Bioscience Inc. (Satellos or the Company) (TSX: MSCL) (OTCQB: MSCLF), a public biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapeutic approaches to improve the treatment of muscular diseases and disorders, today announced that its common shares will commence to be traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Exchange (TSX) when markets open tomorrow under the company's current trading symbol, MSCL.

We are excited to complete our listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which will provide access to a broader set of institutional investors from around the world,” said Frank Gleeson, Co-Founder and CEO of Satellos. This promotion reflects the milestones we have achieved with our accomplished team at Satellos as we move from a preclinical to a clinical stage company. We look forward to achieving a number of key milestones this year as we seek to advance our lead small molecule drug candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy into clinical trials and explore the potential of our regenerative medicine approach to small molecules in other degenerative muscle diseases.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or direct listing system notices, or take any other action in connection with the listing on the TSX, as there will be no change in the ticker symbol or CUSIP for common shares.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on developing life-enhancing drugs to treat degenerative muscle diseases. Satellos has integrated groundbreaking research into muscle stem cell polarity into a proprietary discovery platform, called MyoReGenX TM, to identify degenerative muscle diseases where deficits in this process affect muscle regeneration and are amenable to therapeutic intervention. With this platform, Satellos is building a pipeline of new treatments to correct muscle stem cell polarity and promote the body's innate muscle repair and regeneration process. The Company's lead program is a small molecule oral drug candidate being developed as a potential disease-modifying treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.

Notice of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding Satellos and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, information relating to the listing of the common shares on the TSX , upon delisting of common shares from the TSXV, statements regarding the achievement of future milestones, the advancement of our lead drug candidate in clinical trials, the potential of our approach in other degenerative muscle diseases, the anticipated benefits for patients of small molecule treatment for Duchenne; the general benefits of modulating stem cell polarity through small molecule drug delivery; its/their prospective impact on Duchenne patients and muscle regeneration in general; the usefulness of regenerating muscle by modulating polarity; adoption of the Satellos approach by the medical community; and Satellos technologies and drug development plans. All statements that are or information that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance, events or developments are forward-looking. information or statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as shall, intends, believe, plan, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, potential , forward-looking, affirm or any variation (including negative or plural variations) of these words and expressions, or state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, would or will be taken, will occur, lead to, result or be reached. These statements are based on the current expectations and opinions about future events of the Company's management. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially due to known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, risks relating to pharmaceutical and bioscientific industry, to the market in general. stock market conditions and markets, economic factors and management's ability to manage and operate the Company's business generally, as well as the risks listed in the Risk Factors section of Satellos' prospectus dated May 9, 2023 and of the Satellos Annual Information Form dated April 27, 2023 (both of which are on the Satellos profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Although Satellos has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. results differ from those anticipated, estimated or planned. . Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Satellos undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether it results from new information, future events, or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

