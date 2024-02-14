Global stocks mixed after US inflation data sends Wall Street lower





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks were holding steady Wednesday, a day after posting sharp losses on concerns that high interest rates could persist for months longer than expected. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in afternoon trading after falling 1.4% on Tuesday. A higher-than-expected inflation report forced investors to delay their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates, potentially until the summer. Expectations for such cuts are a big reason why stocks have hit record highs recently. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10 points, or less than 0.1%, after losing 524 points, its worst loss in nearly 11 months. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.5% as of 12:28 p.m. Eastern Time. Smaller stocks, which were hit hardest by concerns about rising interest rates on Tuesday, rebounded more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index jumped 1.4%. A calmer bond market has helped maintain stability. Treasury yields eased after climbing a day earlier on expectations that the Fed would keep rates high for longer. The central bank has already raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in hopes of slowing the overall economy just enough to bring high inflation back to its target. The 10-year Treasury yield fell slightly to 4.26% from 4.32% Tuesday evening. It remains well above its level of 3.85% at the start of this month. DaVita jumped 8.2% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after the health care company reported earnings and revenue for the latest quarter that were higher than analysts expected. Most S&P 500 companies beat analyst forecasts for the final three months of 2023. Hopes for stronger growth in 2024 thanks to a strong economy are another reason the S&P 500 has already set 10 records This year. Lyft shares were up 32.8% after a wild after-hours run caused by a typo in its latest earnings report. The ride-hailing company reported higher profits and revenue than analysts expected, but its press release also said it expects a key improvement in profitability of 500 basis points, or 5 percentage points. . He later said it should have been 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage points. Lyfts stock was up 60% after hours Tuesday following the typo. Rival Uber Technologies rose 11.7% after its board authorized a share buyback program of up to $7 billion. Investors tend to like these programs because they send cash directly to shareholders and can increase earnings per share. Robinhood Markets gained 10.2% after reporting a profit for the latest quarter, while analysts had expected a loss. The stock and cryptocurrency trading platform also said its total net revenue rose 24%, more than analysts expected. Airbnb online vacation rental bookings then fell 3.7% reported losing $349 million in the fourth quarter due to a tax settlement with Italy. Analysts had expected a profit. The company forecast first-quarter revenue that would meet or exceed Wall Street expectations. However, Airbnb said the pace of growth in bookings is expected to moderate from the fourth quarter through the first. Akamai Technologies fell 7.9% after reporting mixed results. Its profit for the latest quarter exceeded analysts' forecasts, but its revenue was lower. In overseas stock markets, London's FTSE 100 rose 0.7% following a better-than-expected inflation report in the UK. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.8% after trading reopened, but markets remained closed in mainland China for the Lunar New Year holiday. Stocks fell elsewhere in Asia, with Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.7% and South Korea's Kospi down 1.1%. ___ AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

