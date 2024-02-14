Stock market today: Wall Street recovers a large part of its big loss from the day before | national news

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks recovered much of their steep losses from the day before, triggered by concerns that interest rates would remain high for months longer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 1% on Wednesday, more than two-thirds of its Tuesday loss following a warmer-than-expected inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.3%. Small company stocks did even better. A calmer bond market helped maintain stability as Treasury yields fell. DaVita, Lyft and other stocks rose after reporting results for the latest quarter that were stronger than analysts expected.

Smaller stocks, which were hit hardest by concerns about rising interest rates on Tuesday, rebounded more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index jumped 2.3%.

A calmer bond market has helped maintain stability. Treasury yields eased after climbing a day earlier on expectations that the Fed would keep rates high for longer. The central bank has already raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in hopes of slowing the overall economy just enough to bring high inflation back to its target.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.25% from 4.32% Tuesday evening. It remains well above its level of 3.85% at the start of this month.

Critics have argued that stock prices may have gone too far and too fast in their rally since October. A pullback could be healthy if it took some of the froth out of the market, according to JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG North America.

Kinahan said he found it interesting that recent big winners like Nvidia and other chipmakers finished Tuesday well below their lows of the day. This makes him think the days decline was more due to profit taking than panic selling by investors.

Nvidia, which focuses on artificial intelligence technology, rose 1.4% on Wednesday and was one of the most powerful forces pushing the S&P 500 index higher.

DaVita jumped 7.8% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after the health care company reported earnings and revenue for the latest quarter that were higher than analysts expected.

Most S&P 500 companies beat analyst forecasts for the final three months of 2023. Hopes for stronger growth in 2024 thanks to a strong economy are another reason the S&P 500 has already set 10 records This year.

Lyft shares were up 33.8% after a wild after-hours run caused by a typo in its latest earnings report. The ride-hailing company reported higher profits and revenue than analysts expected, but its press release also said it expects a key improvement in profitability of 500 basis points, or 5 percentage points. . He later said it should have been 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage points.

Lyfts stock was up 60% after hours Tuesday following the typo.

Rival Uber Technologies rose 13% after its board authorized a stock buyback program of up to $7 billion. Investors tend to like these programs because they send cash directly to shareholders and can increase earnings per share.

Robinhood Markets gained 12.9% after reporting a profit for the latest quarter, while analysts had expected a loss. The stock and cryptocurrency trading platform also said its total net revenue rose 24%, more than analysts expected.

On the losing side, Akamai Technologies fell 8.2% after reporting mixed results. Its profit for the latest quarter exceeded analysts' forecasts, but its revenue was lower.

Airbnb online vacation rental booking fell 1.3% after reported losing $349 million in the fourth quarter due to a tax settlement with Italy. Analysts had expected a profit.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue that would meet or exceed Wall Street expectations. However, Airbnb said the pace of growth in bookings is expected to moderate from the fourth quarter through the first.

In overseas stock markets, London's FTSE 100 rose 0.7% following a better-than-expected inflation report in the UK.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.8% after trading reopened, but markets remained closed in mainland China for the Lunar New Year holiday. Stocks fell elsewhere in Asia, with Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.7% and South Korea's Kospi down 1.1%.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.