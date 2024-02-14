Attorney General Bonta Announces Nearly $5 Million Settlement with Quest Diagnostics for Illegal Disposal of Hazardous Waste, Medical Waste and Protected Patient Information | State of California – Department of Justice

OAKLANDCalifornia Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement with Quest Diagnostics, Inc., resolving allegations that the diagnostic laboratory company illegally disposed of hazardous waste, medical waste, and protected health information at its statewide facilities. As part of the settlement, Quest Diagnostics will have to pay nearly $5 million for additional environmental penalties, costs and projects and make significant changes to its operations and practices at its California facilities. Attorney General Bonta is joined by district attorneys from Alameda, Los Angeles, Monterey, Orange, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Ventura and Yolo counties in today's settlement.

QuestDiagnostics' illegal disposal of hazardous and medical waste and patient information puts families and communities at risk and endangers our environment,Attorney General Rob Bonta said.May today's settlement send a clear message that my office will hold businesses, including medical service providers, accountable for violations of the nation's environmental and privacy laws. I appreciate the partnership between our state’s district attorneys’ offices that led to this critical settlement.

This settlement demonstrates my Office of Consumer Justice's commitment to protecting Alameda County residents from identity theft and ensuring that such violations never happen again.Alameda County Prosecutor Pamela Price said.. Our continued ability to collaborate with the Attorney General and other district attorneys' offices to protect the public safety of all California residents is a testament to our team and the progress made under my administration.

This regulation will help ensure that patients' personally identifiable and private health information is protected and will protect worker safety and human health by ensuring that hazardous and medical waste are properly managed and disposed of. saidJeannine Pacioni, Monterey County District Attorney.

We will not allow public health to be put at risk by laboratories that have prioritized cost savings over protecting the health of the very people they were supposed to care for.Orange County Prosecutor Todd Spitzer said.. This was not an isolated incident at a single Quest Diagnostics testing center; it was about Quest Diagnostics' laboratories and testing facilities across the state that were circumventing California's hazardous waste laws while ignoring the very real environmental and health impacts of these illegal actions. I want to thank Attorney General Rob Bonta and the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office for their leadership in this collaborative effort to hold companies accountable for violating our environmental laws and endangering the safety of Californians.

“This settlement is the result of a successful collaboration between the District Attorneys' Offices and the State Attorney General's Office to protect California's environment and its health care consumers,”Sacramento County Prosecutor Thien Ho said.. “Through the joint efforts of our Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit and prosecutors across the state, the financial penalty and permanent injunction will deter Quest Diagnostics from violating hazardous waste, medical waste and protected health information. Sacramento County will receive a total of $259,440. of the settlement, which will reimburse litigation costs in this case and strengthen enforcement of consumer and environmental protection laws.

We take violations involving medical waste, hazardous waste, and patient confidentiality very seriously.San Bernardino County Prosecutor Jason Anderson said.. We are grateful for Quest's cooperation and the diligent work of our Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit in obtaining this settlement. With judgments like these, we can ensure proper disposal of medical and hazardous waste that protects the public and the environment, while preserving the privacy of San Bernardino County residents.

“Through our meticulous waste audits, it became apparent that Quest Diagnostics may have encountered difficulties in properly managing confidential patient data, medical waste and hazardous materials. Our initial investigation in San Joaquin County prompted us to collaborate with the Attorney General's Office and other interested parties,San Joaquin County Prosecutor Ron Freitas said.. Subsequent audits of Quest's laboratories highlighted possible mismanagement issues. This highlights the importance of maintaining robust waste management practices in healthcare to respect patient confidentiality and ensure public safety.

The Simi Valley Landfill and Recycling Center and Ventura County residents have been negatively affected by Quest's illegal disposal of hazardous waste, medical waste, and protected patient information.Ventura County Prosecutor Erik Nasarenko said.. Thanks to the hard work of the California Attorney General's Office, District Attorneys' Offices and our partner agencies, this settlement will ensure that Quest follows the law and implements strict measures to protect health, safety and privacy of our residents.

The settlement is the result of more than 30 inspections conducted by district attorneys' offices at Quest Diagnostics laboratories and patient service centers (PSCs) across the state. During these inspections, district attorneys' offices examined the contents of Quest Diagnostics compactors and dumpsters and found hundreds of containers of chemicals, as well as bleach, reagents, batteries and electronic waste; unredacted medical information; medical waste such as used blood and urine sample containers; and hazardous waste such as used batteries, solvents and flammable liquids. The illegal disposals would violate the Hazardous Waste Control Act, the Medical Waste Management Act, the Unfair Competition Act and civil laws prohibiting unauthorized disclosure of personal health information.

After being notified of the investigations, Quest Diagnostics implemented numerous changes to bring its facilities into compliance with California law, including hiring an independent environmental auditor to review waste disposal at its facilities and changing its waste disposal procedures. operation and training to improve its handling, storage and disposal of hazardous and medical waste. waste and personal health information at the four laboratories and more than 600 PSCs in California.

The settlement resolves the above allegations and requires Quest Diagnostics to pay $3,999,500 in civil penalties, $700,000 in costs and $300,000 for an additional environmental project to support training and enforcement in environment in California. The settlement also imposes injunctive conditions, including requiring Quest Diagnostics to maintain an environmental compliance program, including hiring a third-party waste auditor, and to report annually on its progress.

A copy of the complaint and proposed judgment, which details the aforementioned settlement terms and remains subject to court approval, can be found here and here.