



For immediate release: February 14, 2024 WHAT THERE IS TO KNOW: California is investing an unprecedented amount to build a bigger and better network of charging and fueling infrastructure for zero-emission cars, trucks and buses. SACRAMENTO THE California Energy Commission (CEC) today approved a $1.9 billion investment plan that accelerates progress toward the state's electric vehicle (EV) charging and hydrogen fueling goals. These investments will help deploy infrastructure for light-, medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) across California, creating the most extensive hydrogen charging and refueling network in the country. THE plan details how CECs Clean Transportation Program will pass $1.9 billion in state funding on the next four years, of which at least 50 percent will be targeted to priority populations. The funding is part of the $48 billion California Climate Commitment, which includes more than $10 billion for ZEVs and ZEV infrastructure. The state also received billions from the Biden-Harris administration for clean transportation. The funds approved today will produce 40,000 new chargers across the state. Nearly 94,000 shared public and private charging stations are now installed. Combined with previous investment plans, federal funding, utilities and other programs, the state hopes to reach 250,000 chargers over the next few years. This is in addition to private installations and home chargers. We need to make sure this is zero-emission fueling infrastructure for everyone, said the CEC's chief transport commissioner. Patty Monahan. By investing a large portion of the funds to benefit low-income and disadvantaged communities, the state is ensuring that communities that need it most have better access to chargers and less pollution from trucks and buses. Funds will be available over the next four years and distributed to projects through competitive grants. Projects include direct incentive and rebate programs for businesses, nonprofits, tribes and public agencies. Watch the YouTube short film video. Highlights of the Clean Transportation Program First established in 2007, the Clean Transportation Program is one of the first transportation-focused funding efforts established to help advance the state's climate change policies.To date, $1.8 billion has been invested in projects supporting ZEV infrastructure, alternative fuels and advanced automotive technologies. Community Benefits : Securing 59 percent of funding in disadvantaged or low-income communities.

Chargers installed : Installation or planning of nearly 24,500 charging stations for electric vehicles.

Open hydrogen stations: Funding allocated to 96 public hydrogen refueling stations, 61 are open today .

Incentives for car charging : Created the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project to provide streamlined incentives for electric vehicle chargers.

Truck And Bus Incentives : Reward 100 million dollars to 120 projects for charging and refueling trucks and buses through the Zero Emission Commercial Vehicle Energy Infrastructure Incentives Project.

Zero-emission school buses: Funding provided to California Public School Districts for charging electric school buses.

Manufacturing : Financed 40 ZEVs and linked to ZEVs manufacturing projects that support the state's economic growth.

Professional training : Workforce training provided to more than 32,000 trainees and trainers, helping to prepare workers for the clean transportation economy. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Assessment Results Today, the CEC also approved the second Assembly Bill 2127, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Assessment. The assessment projects the amount of publicly accessible charging infrastructure needed to meet demand. The results show : In 2030: 7.1 million electric vehicles need 1 million chargers. 155,000 electric trucks and buses need 114,500 chargers.

In 2035: 15.2 million electric vehicles need 2.1 million chargers. 377,000 electric trucks and buses need 264,000 chargers.

With electric vehicle sales increasing, investments in the clean transportation program are critical to meeting projected infrastructure needs. Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill extending the program and providing a dedicated funding source for ZEV infrastructure through 2035. To improve the electric vehicle charging experience, CEC is developing the world's first national regulation for charger reliability and reporting. A strict performance standard will apply to all new publicly funded infrastructure and shippers will be required to disclose operational data to help drivers make more informed choices. Dynamics of the Californian ZEV market By 2023, 25% of new cars sold in California were zero-emission. The State has exceeded its zero emissions objectivetruck salesAndvehicle salesobjectives two years in advance and exceeded its objectivesObjective of 10,000 fast charging stations for electric vehiclesmore than a year ahead of schedule. The success of state programs has led ZEVs to becomea flagship exportand has led to major progress in manufacturing and job creation. Related links ### About the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is the state's primary energy policy and planning agency. It has seven primary responsibilities: advancing state energy policy, encouraging energy efficiency, certifying thermal power plants, investing in energy innovation, expanding renewable energy, transforming transportation, and preparing for energy emergencies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.energy.ca.gov/news/2024-02/cec-approves-19-billion-plan-expand-zero-emission-transportation-infrastructure

