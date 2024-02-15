NHS Investment Club wins stock competition | Local News

NEWBURYPORT Investing in bitcoin-related industries helped the Newburyport High School Investment Club take first place in the high school category in the latest round of the Securities, Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundations Stock Game.

It shows that when you have a community that comes together to support education, it pays off, said Carrie ODonnell, team sponsor and executive director of the Newburyport Education Foundation.

The nonprofit ODonnells sponsors the high school club, which has been playing in the market, literally and figuratively, for about three years. It is hoped that the team will be able to defend its title this spring in the next match.

The stock market game highlights the importance of equipping local students with practical financial skills and knowledge. Elementary, middle and high school teams competed across the state in the fall by investing a virtual $100,000 in real-time stock markets.

Winners were announced in early January and Newburyport High School finished first in the high school category, while Boston College High School came in second.

We're very proud of these kids because they've only been doing this for about three years, ODonnell said. To have this much success is even more impressive.

Sean McCarthy, academic advisor and physics teacher, said his group came in third place in the stock game last year and his 40 or so members were thrilled to learn they took first place this time -this.

There were about 900 schools involved and beating all the schools in Massachusetts is just awesome, he said. Everyone received medals and certificates.

The Investment Club focused this time on bitcoin, and McCarthy said his students have invested in publicly traded companies related to the sector, such as Coinbase Exchange, Nvidia, Marathon Digital Holdings and microchip maker AMD.

The Investment Club speculated late last year that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was going to approve exchange-traded funds to track bitcoin and ended up looking prophetic once the federal government took action. decision in January.

Some people would say it was a risk, but it seemed pretty obvious to us, McCarthy said. Bitcoin has exploded for 15 years and is now a priority on the market. Everything attached to it is on fire now.

The Investment Club was also involved in actual trading and invested approximately $10,000 from the NEF endowment each year.

The transactions are being overseen by retired investment professional Jed Petty, with ODonnell saying it is the only one of its kind in the state.

“It’s something that’s really important to kids and we thought we could add a unique twist to it and have kids actually invest some of our own money,” ODonnell said. That way, the more successful they are through our endowment, the more money we can reinvest back into the school system.

ODonnell thanked the Institution for Savings for its recent $20,000 contribution to the Investment Club to Market, as well as bank President Michael Jones, who invested his time as a community mentor.

Jones said in an email he was thrilled to learn of the club's first place finish in the statewide competition.

It is vitally important to equip our young people with real-world, essential financial knowledge and experiences that they will use throughout their lives and I applaud the students, counselors and Newburyport High School for giving them this opportunity, he said.

McCarthy said the endowment program has been a great asset to his students.

They meet about three times a year and report to the board of directors, which is made up of one person from NEF and the Savings Institution, he said. You also have local investors who just come to help you. The children propose where they want to spend the money, they think about it and propose again. Then we invest it.

However, NEF endowment investments are often made in more conservative stocks such as Apple, McCarthy said.

The bank doesn't want to take big risks with bitcoin and that sort of thing, he said. They like to be more conservative.

Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.