Learn more about how corporate transparency laws impact trusts

Can a trust benefit from an exemption?

There are 23 exemptions and all must be reviewed before determining whether a trust created or recorded by filing a document with a secretary of state or similar office is exempt. Exemptions that could apply to trusts include:

Large operating company.

Any entity that: (A) employs more than 20 full-time employees in the United States, (B) has an operational presence in a physical office in the United States, and (C) has filed a federal income tax return or tax return. United States information for the preceding year demonstrating more than $5 million in gross receipts or sales from U.S. sources.

Bank.

Any bank, as defined in: (A) Sec. 3 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, (B) Sec. 2(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, or (C) Sec. 202(a) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Tax-exempt entity.

Any entity described in Sec. 501(c) of the IRS Code and exempt under Sec. 501(a). Additionally, a trust is described in paragraph (1) or (2) of Sec. 4947(a) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Subsidiary of certain exempt entities.

Any entity whose interests are controlled or wholly owned, directly or indirectly, by one or more of the 18 of the 23 exempt entities.

Inactive entity.

Any entity that: (A) existed on or before January 1, 2020, (B) is not actively engaged in business, (C) is not owned by a foreign person, (D) has not undergone any change of ownership in the last 12 months, (E) has not sent or received funds in an amount greater than $1,000 in the last 12 months, and (F) does not otherwise own any type of assets .

Who are the beneficial owners of reporting companies owned or controlled by a trust?

Many trusts own or control, in whole or in part, reporting companies. The personal information of individual beneficial owners of these reporting companies must be reported to FinCEN. (The trust itself is not a beneficial owner. A beneficial owner is an individual.)

A beneficial owner of a reporting company is defined as any individual who, directly or indirectly, exercises substantial control over the reporting company or owns or controls at least 25 percent of the equity interests of the reporting company. Persons with substantial control include directors, persons with the power to appoint or remove officers or a majority of the members of the governing body, and persons who exercise significant influence over significant decisions made by the reporting company.

Can a fiduciary exercise substantial control over a reporting company?

A trustee of a trust can exercise significant control over a reporting company. The rule implementing the CTA reporting obligation states the following:

An individual may directly or indirectly, including as trustee of a trust or similar arrangement, exercise substantial control over a reporting company through the following means:

Representation on the board of directors;

Ownership or control of a majority of the voting rights or voting rights of the reporting company;

Rights associated with any financing agreement or interest in a business;

Control over one or more intermediary entities that separately or collectively exercise substantial control over a reporting company;

Formal or informal financial or commercial arrangements or relationships with other persons or entities acting as nominees; Or

any other contract, arrangement, understanding, relationship or otherwise.

Can an individual own interests in a reporting company through a trust?

A natural person holding at least 25% of the interests in a reporting company is a beneficial owner. Regarding the question of whether a person can hold interests in a reporting company through a trust, the rule states:

An individual may, directly or indirectly, own or control an interest in a reporting company through any contract, arrangement, understanding, relationship or otherwise, including:

With respect to a trust or similar arrangement that holds such an interest:

As trustee of the trust or other person (if applicable) with authority to dispose of the assets of the trust;

As a beneficiary who: Is the sole authorized beneficiary of the income and capital of the trust; Or Has the right to require a distribution or withdrawal of substantially all of the assets of the trust; Or

As a grantor or settlor who has the right to revoke the trust or otherwise remove the trust assets.

Are there any exceptions to the definition of beneficial owner?

There are five exceptions to the definition of beneficial owner. These are people who would otherwise be beneficial owners, but because they qualify for an exception, they will not be reported as beneficial owners. And these exceptions concern:

However, for a minor child, the reporting company must provide the required personal information about a parent or legal guardian to benefit from this exception. A natural person acting as nominee, intermediary, depositary or agent on behalf of another natural person, A natural person whose only interest in the reporting company is a future interest through inheritance tax, an employee of the reporting company, acting solely as an employee, provided, however, that such individual is not a senior executive, and a creditor of the reporting company.

What information must be declared about a beneficial owner?

If an individual trustee, trust protector, beneficiary, grantor, settlor or other person meets the definition of a beneficial owner, the following information must be reported to FinCEN:

their full legal name their date of birth their residential address and a unique identification number and the issuing jurisdiction from one of the following unexpired documents: an American passport

an identification document issued by a state, local, or tribal government for the purpose of identifying the individual

a driving license

or if the person does not have any of these documents, but has a foreign passport, the foreign passport can be used.

An image of the document from which the unique identification number was obtained must also be provided to FinCEN.

What do trusts need to do to comply with the CTA?

For each trust, it must be determined whether the trust is a reporting corporation. If so, the trust must file its initial BOI report by January 1, 2025, if it was established (if domestic) or registered to do business (if foreign) before January 1, 2024 Trusts that are reporting companies first created or registered in the United States in 2024 must file their application within 90 calendar days after first receiving actual or public notice of their creation or registration. . This deadline drops to 30 calendar days for reporting companies created or registered for the first time in 2025 and beyond. Trusts that are reporting companies must also file updated BOI reports within 30 calendar days of a change in the reporting company's reported information about the reporting company or its beneficial owners.

What should beneficial owners of reporting companies do?

Individuals who are the beneficial owners of a trust that is a reporting company and individuals who are the beneficial owners of a reporting company owned or controlled by a trust will be required to provide their personal information to FinCEN. This can be done by directly providing their information to the reporting company, which the reporting company describes in its BOI report or individuals can obtain a FinCEN ID. Individuals with a FinCEN ID provide their personal information directly to FinCEN in their FinCEN ID application. They receive a 12-digit number that they can provide to the reporting company, which the reporting company then provides in its BOI report.

FinCEN must be updated within 30 calendar days of a change in a beneficial owner's reported information. A beneficial owner with a FinCEN ID must file an updated application with FinCEN. When beneficial ownership information is presented in the BOI report, the reporting company must file an updated BOI report.

What should a trust or individual do if they are unsure of their obligations?

Although the rule provides some guidance regarding trusts and the CTA, it is a complex issue and some uncertainty remains. Reporting companies owned by multiple trusts or individuals with varying degrees of control can raise particularly difficult issues for CTA compliance officers. You are advised to stay informed of any additional guidance provided by FinCEN and may be advised to obtain legal advice in determining the compliance obligations of the trust and of persons who may be beneficial owners of a reporting company.

Learn more



For more information on reporting beneficial ownership information under the Corporate Transparency Act, see our Corporate Transparency Act resource page or contact us.

Learn how CT Corporation's beneficial ownership platform will help you confidently file your beneficial ownership reports.