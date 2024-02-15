Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street's rebound
BANGKOK (AP) Stocks rose in Europe and Asia on Thursday after stocks on Wall Street recovered much of their steep losses from the day before.
Oil prices have fallen.
Benchmark indices rose in most major markets except Seoul, while mainland Chinese markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Japan reported its economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.4% in the final quarter of 2023, the second quarter in a row after a 2.9% decline in July-September.
Britain also announced that its economy entered a technical recession in October-December, contracting 0.3% from the previous quarter.
In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 7,585.16. Germany's DAX rose 0.6% to 17,047.32, while the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.9% to 7,746.12.
Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2%.
Japan's nominal GDP totaled $4.2 trillion last year, or about 591 trillion yen, putting it behind the United States, China and Germany as the world's fourth-largest economy. Germany had earlier announced that its GDP in 2023 would be $4.4 trillion, or $4.5 trillion, depending on currency conversion.
The prolonged weakness further undermined expectations that the Bank of Japan might tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy and raise its benchmark interest rate from its long-held level of minus 0.1%. Cheap credit is good for markets, and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.2% to 38,157.94, its highest close in 34 years.
Japanese stocks have gained nearly 14% this year and nearly 40% last year, as investors rushed into the market while abandoning investments in poorly performing Chinese stock markets. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index is near its all-time high of 38,915, which it reached in late 1989, before its financial bubble collapsed.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.4% to 15,944.63.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% to 7,605.70. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.3% to 2,613.80.
Taiwan's Taiex jumped 3% to a record high of 18,644.57 as TSMC, the world's largest computer chip maker, said its revenue jumped nearly 8% in January from last year. 'last year.
India's Sensex rose 0.2% and Bangkok's SET closed 0.4% higher.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 climbed 1%, recovering more than two-thirds of its Tuesday loss. A more positive-than-expected inflation report dented expectations that the Federal Reserve would soon begin cutting interest rates, a key reason why stocks have recently hit record highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% the day after suffering its worst loss in nearly 11 months. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3%.
Smaller stocks, which were hit hardest by concerns about rising interest rates on Tuesday, rebounded more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index jumped 2.4%.
The calm in the bond market has helped maintain stability on Wall Street. Treasury yields eased after climbing a day earlier on expectations that the Fed would keep rates high for longer. The central bank has already raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 to slow the economy and bring inflation back to its target.
Most S&P 500 companies also beat analyst forecasts for the final three months of 2023. Hopes for stronger growth in 2024 thanks to a strong economy are another reason why the S&P 500 has already set 10 records this year.
Lyft shares jumped 35.1% after a wild after-hours ride, driven in part by a typo in its latest earnings report. The ride-hailing company reported results that beat analysts' expectations, but its press release also said it expects an improvement of 500 basis points, or 5 percentage points, in a key measure of the profitability. He later said it should have been 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage points.
Lyfts shares soared more than 60% after hours Tuesday following a typo.
In other trading Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 14 cents to $76.50 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 5 cents, to $81.55 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar slipped to 150.09 Japanese yen from 150.46 yen. The euro rose from $1.0727 to $1.0731.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rochesterfirst.com/news/business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-track-wall-streets-rebound/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street's rebound
- Israel-Hamas war, Israeli jets strike Lebanon after missile strike
- Prime Minister holds bilateral meeting with Emir of Qatar
- The new London Overground lines have been revealed
- Cold weather can cause stiffness in the joints.Try these strategies to relieve symptoms
- China purge shows 'systemic rot' threatening war preparedness: US official
- UK recession: New GDP figures show the UK has entered a recession in 2023.
- Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin earn weekly awards
- Jennifer Lopez reveals her inspiration for her Las Vegas wedding dress
- Learn more about how corporate transparency laws impact trusts
- Imran Khan 'accepts' alliance with PTI-P to form KP government
- Inside Housing – News – DLUHC confirms £10m MMC task force no longer needed