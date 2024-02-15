Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street's rebound

BANGKOK (AP) Stocks rose in Europe and Asia on Thursday after stocks on Wall Street recovered much of their steep losses from the day before.

Oil prices have fallen.

Benchmark indices rose in most major markets except Seoul, while mainland Chinese markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Japan reported on its economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.4% in the final quarter of 2023, the second consecutive quarter it declined after a 2.9% decline in July-September.

Britain also reported its economy has entered into a technical recession in October-December, down 0.3% compared to the previous quarter.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 7,585.16. Germany's DAX advanced 0.6% to 17,047.32, while the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.9% to 7,746.12.

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2%.

Japan's nominal GDP totaled $4.2 trillion last year, or about 591 trillion yen, putting it behind the United States, China and Germany as the world's fourth-largest economy. Germany had earlier announced that its GDP in 2023 would be $4.4 trillion, or $4.5 trillion, depending on currency conversion.

The prolonged weakness further undermined expectations that the Bank of Japan might tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy and raise its benchmark interest rate from its long-held level of minus 0.1%. Cheap credit is good for markets, and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.2% to 38,157.94, its highest close in 34 years.

Japanese stocks have gained nearly 14% this year and nearly 40% last year as investors flock to the market while abandoning investments in underperforming Chinese stock markets. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index is near its all-time high of 38,915, which it reached in late 1989, before its financial bubble collapsed.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.4% to 15,944.63.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.8% to 7,605.70. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.3% to 2,613.80.

Taiwan's Taiex jumped 3% to a record high of 18,644.57 as TSMC, the world's largest computer chip maker, said its revenue jumped nearly 8% in January from last year. 'last year.

Indias Sensex rose 0.2% and the Bangkok SET closed 0.4% higher.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 climbed 1%, recovering more than two-thirds of its Tuesday loss. A inflation report hotter than expected dented expectations that the Federal Reserve would soon begin cutting interest rates, a key reason why stocks have recently hit record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% the day after suffering its worst loss in nearly 11 months. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3%.

Smaller stocks, which were hit hardest by concerns about rising interest rates on Tuesday, rebounded more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index jumped 2.4%.

The calm in the bond market has helped maintain stability on Wall Street. Treasury yields eased after climbing a day earlier on expectations that the Fed would keep rates high for longer. The central bank has already raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 to slow the economy and bring inflation back to its target.

Most S&P 500 companies also beat analyst forecasts for the final three months of 2023. Hopes for stronger growth in 2024 thanks to a strong economy are another reason why the S&P 500 has already set 10 records this year.

Lyft shares jumped 35.1% after a wild after-hours ride, partly due to a typo in its latest earnings report. The ride-hailing company reported results that were better than analysts expected, but its press release also said it expects an improvement of 500 basis points, or 5 percentage points, in a key measure of the profitability. He later said it should have been 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage points.

Lyfts shares soared more than 60% after hours Tuesday following a typo.

In other trading Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 14 cents to $76.50 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 5 cents, to $81.55 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 150.09 Japanese yen from 150.46 yen. The euro rose from $1.0727 to $1.0731.