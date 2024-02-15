Wall Street rose slightly Thursday morning, ahead of new corporate earnings reports and new data on January U.S. retail sales.

The future of S & The P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 0.2% before the opening bell.

The Commerce Department's retail sales report will provide some clues as to whether Americans continue to spend as they did before the holidays. Consumer spending in the United States has been a major driver of the economy in recent years, even as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to keep inflation in check.

Many expected the Fed to begin cutting interest rates as soon as next month, but those hopes were dashed after a hotter-than-expected inflation report earlier this week. Traders are now betting that the Fed will not cut rates until spring or even summer.

Shake Shack jumped more than 12% before the bell after the burger chain posted strong fourth-quarter sales and profits.

Wendy's, another burger chain, fell 1.6% after missing Wall Street sales and profit forecasts and issuing tepid guidance.

Food delivery mobile app Door Dash reports its latest results after the bell.

Tesla shares were on track for another day of gains after CEO Elon Musk revealed he had increased his stake in the electric car maker to 20.5%. Musk's stake in Tesla had fallen to around 13% after he sold large blocks of stock to help finance his 2022 purchase of the social media site Twitter, now called X.

Most S companies & The P 500 also beat analysts' forecasts for the final three months of 2023. Hopes for stronger growth in 2024 thanks to a strong economy were another reason why the S & The P 500 has already set 10 records this year.

Elsewhere, benchmark indexes rose in most major markets except Seoul, while mainland Chinese markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Japan reported its economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.4% in the final quarter of 2023, the second quarter in a row after a 2.9% decline in July-September.

Japan's nominal GDP totaled $4.2 trillion last year, or about 591 trillion yen, putting it behind the United States, China and Germany as the world's fourth-largest economy. Germany had earlier announced that its GDP in 2023 would be $4.4 trillion, or $4.5 trillion, depending on currency conversion.

The prolonged weakness further undermined expectations that the Bank of Japan might tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy and raise its benchmark interest rate from its long-held level of minus 0.1%. Cheap credit is good for markets, and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.2% to 38,157.94, its highest close in 34 years.

Japanese stocks have gained nearly 14% this year and nearly 40% last year, as investors rushed into the market while abandoning investments in poorly performing Chinese stock markets. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index is near its all-time high of 38,915, which it reached in late 1989, before its financial bubble collapsed.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.4% to 15,944.63.

Australia S & The P/ASX 200 advanced 0.8% to 7,605.70. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.3% to 2,613.80.

Taiwan's Taiex jumped 3% to a record high of 18,644.57 as TSMC, the world's largest computer chip maker, said its revenue jumped nearly 8% in January from last year. 'last year.

India's Sensex rose 0.2% and Bangkok's SET closed 0.4% higher.

Britain also announced that its economy entered a technical recession in October-December, contracting 0.3% from the previous quarter.

In Europe at midday, London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 0.7% and Paris' CAC 40 0.9%.

In other trading Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 55 cents to $76.09 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 53 cents, to $81.07 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 150.02 Japanese yen from 150.46 yen. The euro rose from $1.0727 to $1.0747.

Wednesday, calm in the bond market to maintain stability on Wall Street as stocks recovered much of their steep losses from the day before. Treasury yields eased after climbing Tuesday on expectations that the Fed would keep rates high for longer. The central bank has already raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 to slow the economy and bring inflation back to its target.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% the day after suffering its worst loss in nearly 11 months. THE & The P 500 climbed 1% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3%.

Smaller stocks, which were hit hardest by concerns about rising interest rates on Tuesday, rebounded more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index jumped 2.4%.