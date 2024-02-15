How to know when the stock market has peaked: Fundstrat





The stock market is unlikely to peak after January's higher-than-expected CPI report, according to Fundstrat.

The company said there are too many bullish factors that suggest this is another type of dip buying.

This is when investors will really need to worry that the stock market has peaked, according to Fundstrat.



The stock market recorded a sharp decline of up to 2% on Tuesday after January's CPI report showed higher-than-expected inflation. But the selloff likely represents another moment of buying the dip for investors, and a near-term top has yet to occur, according to a Tuesday note from Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee said selling garden varieties is a normal profit-taking event. Long-term investors shouldn't worry as this was triggered by bad data that challenges the stock market's 2024 bullish narrative that the Federal Reserve would soon cut interest rates. It's completely normal for stocks to sell off following bad news. It's when the opposite happens that worries Lee the most. Lee said the stock market will peak when it falls on good economic news. “As the adage goes, we will top out when we sell on good news and eye a top, but this selling seems too consensus-based,” Lee said. Right now, investors are getting overly nervous about any sign of bad economic news, which usually leads to a quick sell-off. Ironically, this gives Lee confidence that the stock market has not yet peaked. “Sentiment is moving too quickly to turn bearish. Skeptics of inflation, the economy and the stock market have been vocal today. Now is what constitutes a near-term high. At a near-term high, we expect investors to be adamant that this is a buyable dip,” Lee said. The idea is that when everyone is bullish at the top, there is no one left to buy, and soon net sellers outweigh net buyers. But with so many skeptical about the current stock market rally, as Lee pointed out, there are still many people to be convinced by the strength of the market. Too much cash on the sidelines is another reason Lee thinks the stock market can still rise. There is a record $6 trillion in money market funds. On top of that, FINRA margin leverage levels are well below their peak and typically reach a new high when the market peaks. Overall, this suggests that there is plenty of liquidity on the sidelines that could flow into the stock market over time, especially if interest rates fall. “There's just too much dry powder on the margins. So we think this decline in sales will be bought off,” Lee said.

