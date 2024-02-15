Stock Market Today: Stocks Drift and Yields Ease After Poor Retail Sales Report





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting Thursday following mixed reports on the economy, as big swings on Wall Street calm down a bit this week. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in early trading, after a 1% jump that followed a 1.4% fall. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 96 points, or 0.3%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was virtually unchanged. TripAdvisor jumped 8.1% after reporting stronger quarterly results than analysts expected. Tech giant Cisco Systems also reported better-than-expected results, but its stock fell 2.7% after cutting its profit forecast for its full fiscal year. Among the mixed economic data was a report showing that sales at U.S. retailers fell more than expected in January compared to December. It's a striking decline in U.S. household spending, whose strength despite high interest rates has helped keep the economy out of recession. But the decline could also ease some upward pressure on inflation. A separate report said fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected, the latest sign of a strong job market despite high-profile announcements of layoffs. Other reports paint a mixed but better-than-expected picture of the manufacturing industry. Overall, the economic reports helped push down Treasury yields in the bond market. Concerns about future losses among stock investors also eased immediately after the early morning data release. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.19% from 4.27% Wednesday evening. Treasury yields have pivoted recently. Stronger-than-expected reports on inflation, the job market and the broader economy have forced Wall Street traders to delay their forecasts on when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates. The Fed has already raised its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001. The hope is that high rates will squeeze the economy just enough to bring inflation back to a comfortable level without causing a recession. After hoping the Fed might offer some relief and start cutting rates in March, the thinking on Wall Street now is that it won't happen until May or perhaps June. This delay in turn caused stocks to fall from their record highs. However, the expectation of a rate cut this year remains widespread. It's just the timing that changes. In the meantime, the economy continues to look strong, which should help boost corporate earnings growth. This helps keep stocks from falling significantly. One of the risks that could shake up the situation is that of the next American elections. The Fed doesn't like to move from holding rates to cutting too close to elections, according to Bank of America strategists led by Mark Cabana. So, if the Fed doesn't move between now and June, it's possible it could end up keeping rates steady until the end of 2024 or early 2025. Still, Cabana said the final direction of yields will depend more on how much the Fed ends up cutting rates, more than when it starts. In overseas stock markets, the Nikkei 225 index rose 1.2% after Japan said its economy contracted for a second straight quarter. It fell behind Germany to become the world's fourth-largest economy, and that weakness raised hopes that Japan's central bank could keep interest rates very low. The United Kingdom also reported a slowdown in its economy for a second consecutive quarter. The FTSE 100 index in London edged up 0.1%, while shares rose slightly more in Europe. ___ AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

