BANGKOK– Stocks rose in Asia on Thursday after stocks on Wall Street recouped much of their steep losses from the previous day.

Oil prices have fallen.

Benchmark indices rose in most major markets except Seoul, while mainland Chinese markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Japan reported its economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.4% in the final quarter of 2023. Its nominal GDP totaled $4.2 trillion last year, or about 591 trillion yen, placing it behind the United States, China and Germany as the world's fourth largest economy. Germany announced that its GDP in 2023 would be $4.4 trillion, or $4.5 trillion, depending on currency conversion.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to 37,948.35 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.1% to 15,893.16.

In Australia, the S & The P/ASX 200 advanced 0.6% to 7,595.30. South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.1% to 2,619.31.

India's Sensex rose 0.4% and Taiwan's Taiex jumped 2.8%. The Bangkok SET has changed little.

Wednesday, the S & The P 500 climbed 1% to 5,000.62, recovering more than two-thirds of its Tuesday loss. A higher-than-expected inflation report forced investors to push back their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates, potentially sometime during the summer. Expectations for such cuts are a big reason why stocks have hit record highs recently.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 38,424.27 a day after suffering its worst loss in nearly 11 months. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3% to 15,859.15.

Smaller stocks, which were hit hardest by concerns about rising interest rates on Tuesday, rebounded more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index jumped 2.4%.

The calm in the bond market has helped maintain stability on Wall Street. Treasury yields eased after climbing a day earlier on expectations that the Fed would keep rates high for longer. The central bank has already raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in hopes of slowing the overall economy just enough to bring high inflation back to its target.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.25% from 4.32% Tuesday evening. It remains well above its level of 3.85% at the start of this month.

Nvidia, which is riding a craze around artificial intelligence technology, rose 2.5% on Wednesday. It was the most powerful force that lifted the S & P 500 index.

DaVita jumped 8.6% for one of the S & Bigger gains of P500 after the healthcare company reported earnings and revenue for the latest quarter that were higher than analysts expected.

Most S companies & The P 500 beat analyst forecasts for the final three months of 2023. Hopes for stronger growth in 2024 on the back of a strong economy were another reason the S & The P 500 has already set 10 records this year.

Lyft shares jumped 35.1% after a wild after-hours ride, driven in part by a typo in its latest earnings report. The ride-hailing company reported results that beat analysts' expectations, but its press release also said it expects an improvement of 500 basis points, or 5 percentage points, in a key measure of the profitability. He later said it should have been 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage points.

Lyfts shares soared more than 60% after hours Tuesday following a typo.

Rival Uber Technologies rose 14.7% after its board authorized a share buyback program of up to $7 billion.

Robinhood Markets gained 13% after reporting a profit for the latest quarter, while analysts had expected a loss.

On the losing side, Akamai Technologies fell 8.2% after reporting mixed results.

Online vacation rental booking site Airbnb fell 1.7% after reporting it lost $349 million in the fourth quarter due to a tax deal with Italy. Analysts had expected a profit.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 30 cents to $76.34 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 27 cents, to $81.33 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 150.24 Japanese yen from 150.46 yen. The euro rose from $1.0731 to $1.0733.

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.