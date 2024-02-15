Stock Market Today: Wall Street Returns to Record Highs as Treasury Yields Fall

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks returned to record highs Thursday following mixed reports on the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 29.11 points, or 0.6%, to 5,029.73 and surpassed its previous all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 348.85, or 0.9%, to 38,773.12, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 47.03, or 0.3%, to 15,906.17.

TripAdvisor gained 9.2% after reporting stronger quarterly results than analysts expected. Tech giant Cisco Systems also reported better-than-expected results, but its stock fell 2.4% after cutting its profit forecast for its full fiscal year.

Among the mixed economic data was a report showing that sales at U.S. retailers fell more than expected in January compared to December. It's a striking decline in U.S. household spending, whose strength has helped keep the economy out of recession even with high interest rates. The benefit for financial markets is that this could also remove some upward pressure on inflation.

A separate report said fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected, the latest sign of a strong job market despite high-profile announcements of layoffs. Other reports released Thursday morning painted a mixed but better-than-expected picture for the manufacturing industry.

Overall, the economic reports helped push down Treasury yields in the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.24% from 4.27% Wednesday evening.

Treasury yields have pivoted recently. Stronger-than-expected reports on inflation, the job market and the broader economy have forced Wall Street traders to delay their forecasts on when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates.

The Fed has already raised its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001. The hope is that high rates will squeeze the economy just enough to bring inflation back to a comfortable level without causing a recession.

After hoping the Fed might offer some relief and start cutting rates in March, the thinking on Wall Street now is that it won't happen until May or perhaps June. This delay in turn caused stocks to fall from their record highs.

However, the expectation of a rate cut this year remains widespread. It's just the timing that changes. In the meantime, the economy continues to look strong, which should help boost corporate earnings growth. This helps keep stocks from falling significantly.

CBRE Group jumped 8.5% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after joining the parade of companies beating analysts' earnings expectations in the final three months of 2023. Despite conditions difficult for commercial real estate, the company also recorded stronger turnover. provided that.

Shake Shack was another winner, rising 26% after the burger chain reported better-than-expected profits and revenue. Its total revenue jumped 20% from the previous year, more than expected.

Wells Fargo rose 7.2% and was one of the most powerful forces pushing the S&P 500 higher. Regulators at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency removed a consent order issued in 2016 that required the bank to revamp how it sells products to customers after it was caught opening unauthorized accounts.

On the losing side of Wall Street, Deere fell 5.2%, even though the agricultural equipment maker's profit for the latest quarter beat expectations. Deere gave a profit forecast for this fiscal year that fell short of analysts' estimates, saying conditions in the industry were returning to normal after a few record years.

One of the risks that could shake up the situation is that of the next American elections. The Fed doesn't like to move from holding rates to cutting too close to elections, according to Bank of America strategists led by Mark Cabana. So, if the Fed doesn't move between now and June, it's possible it could end up keeping rates steady until the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Still, Cabana said the final direction of yields will depend more on how much the Fed ends up cutting rates than when it starts.

In overseas stock markets, the Nikkei 225 index rose 1.2% after Japan said its economy contracted for a second straight quarter. It fell behind Germany to become the world's fourth-largest economy, and that weakness raised hopes that Japan's central bank could keep interest rates very low.

The United Kingdom also reported a slowdown in its economy for a second consecutive quarter. The FTSE 100 index in London rose 0.4%, while shares rose slightly more in Europe.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.