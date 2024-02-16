Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading February 14, 2024 in New York.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Stock futures were little changed Thursday evening as investors attempt to continue strong momentum in the broader market.
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 27 points, or 0.07%. S&P futures edged up 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 37 points, or 0.2%.
Several stocks reporting quarterly results showed big moves in after-hours trading. Food delivery service actions PorteDash fell 8.5% following a bigger-than-expected loss, while digital advertising company Exchange Office surged about 18.9% after beating analysts' revenue estimates for the fourth quarter and offering an upbeat outlook for the first quarter. Semiconductor equipment manufacturer shares Applied materials also jumped 12% thanks to positive results.
Investors spent the week assessing the direction of the U.S. economy, particularly after this week's higher-than-expected inflation data and a surprisingly sharp drop in retail sales in January, which could indicate further weak consumer spending. All three major indexes ended Thursday's session in the green, with the S&P 500 hitting a new record high, maintaining its level above 5,000.
Since the start of the week, the general market index is up less than 0.1%. The Dow Jones, for its part, is up 0.3% over the week after recording its biggest one-day loss since March 2023 on Tuesday. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, is down 0.53%.
Investors are also eyeing Treasury yields, which fell on Thursday.
“It’s not all bad news,” Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial, said of the yield levels. “Market expectations and Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy projections have moved closer together, easing a source of market volatility. Additionally, better-than-expected economic data has been a driving force in the market's repricing of rate cuts, reducing the likelihood of a hard landing scenario.”
Data from the producer price index, which measures the prices of final demand items, will be released Friday morning.
