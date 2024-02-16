Canada must stay in the clean energy race

This blog was originally published in the Toronto Star.

This may not be what you'd expect from someone who spends their days working to improve national climate change policy: the main drivers of Canadian climate policy in 2024 and beyond will not come from Ottawa, but from Washington and Brussels.

It's true: while the United States and the European Union set the tone with two major policy initiatives, Canada has no choice but to keep pace. And in both cases, Canada already has an answer at hand: robust industrial carbon pricing.

The first of these policies, the American Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, is a monumental piece of legislation that boosts the clean economy and reduces climate pollution south of the border. Alongside two other bills passed with bipartisan support (the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the CHIPS and Science Act), it fundamentally reorients the North American economy.

The United States saw $225 billion in investments for clean growth over the past year, according to the Clean Investment Monitor, which tracks these developments in detail. This represents a whopping 38% increase from the previous year and includes tangible investments in every corner of the country to support things like clean energy manufacturing and deployment, electric vehicle adoption and supply chains, building electrification, and much more.

This transformation of the industrial strategy of our largest trading partner is very important for Canada's future prosperity — the Business Council of Canada calling it a game changer and a tectonic shift. This is part of a broader global trend that has seen exponential growth in clean sectors around the world. In China, investment in clean energy sectors was almost as large as total global investment in fossil fuel supplies last year, making clean energy the priority. main engine of the country's economic growth in 2023.

The second development shaping Canada's economic outlook is the arrival of carbon border adjustments in Europe. Carbon border adjustments essentially consist of tariffs on imported products that do not take into account the cost of their climate pollution through a carbon price.

The European Union has started to gradually introduce its carbon tariff last October, and will potentially apply the carbon price domestic manufacturers already face to imported products from countries like Canada, unless they have an equivalent carbon price in their home country. The UK is also set to follow suit with its own carbon border adjustment. by 2027.

There is even a growing chance that America will implement something similar. In the United States, there has already been four pieces of legislation linked to carbon border adjustments proposed to legislators. Betting Canada's prosperity on any of these proposals is not an extremely risky prospect.

The United States is Canada's largest trading partner, while the European Union and the United Kingdom are the second and third, respectively. Maintaining and strengthening Canada's industrial carbon pricing system to align with these announcements is an absolute necessity for Canada's competitiveness.

Industrial carbon pricing supports competitiveness on three fronts. First, if designed well, it means that less polluting companies can generate and sell credits, allowing them to compete with the United States. Second, it can keep carbon tariffs on our exports to our largest trading partners. And third, it was designed to encourage the most polluting companies to reduce their emissions without harming their competitiveness.

Taken together, these developments make it clear that for Canada, good climate policy is good economic policy. This is particularly true for our large export-oriented industries. The economic case for maintaining strong policies like industrial carbon pricing and other smart regulations, as well as targeted incentives to drive the clean transition here at home, has never been stronger.

Importantly, despite the volatile political winds blowing this year, carbon border adjustments in Europe and the UK enjoy significant support from conservative parties. And the US Inflation Reduction Act is it is unlikely to be dismantled even if the Republicans win in the November elections.

Here's the bottom line: The die is cast on the global transition to clean energy. Momentum is growing and businesses are demanding access to clean electricity and clean supply chains, which is an essential element for investment.

Canada lets itself fall behind, at its own risk.