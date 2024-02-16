Stock market today: Global stocks follow Wall Street higher as Japan's Nikkei nears record high





BANGKOK (AP) Stocks rose in Europe and Asia on Friday after Wall Street shares set a new record high following mixed reports on the state of the U.S. economy. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index traded at a record high, 35 years after peaking and then plunging with the collapse of Japan's financial bubble. Germany's DAX gained 0.6% to 17,153.79 and the CAC 40 in Paris also rose 0.6% to 7,790.14. Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.8% to 7,654.71. The S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 closed 0.9% higher at 38,487.24. It sits just below the all-time high of 38,915.87 it set on Dec. 29, 1989, just before falling stock and housing prices ushered in an era of slower, faltering growth. At its highest level on Friday, it traded at 38,865.06. Stock prices rose despite continued signs of market weakness. the Japanese economy, which fell into recession in the last quarter of 2023. Efforts to maintain growth at higher levels have had limited success, weakened by weak private investment and consumer spending. Changes to the rules regarding tax-exempt investment accounts have partly contributed to the rise in Japanese stock prices. The weak yen attracted bargain hunters, and stocks also benefited from investors withdrawing from Chinese markets. Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 2.5% to 16,339.96 and Seoul's Kospi rose 1.3% to 2,648.76. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to 7,658.30. Bangkok's SET slipped 0.1% and India's Sensex rose 0.6%. Taiwan's Taiex edged down 0.2% on the day after hitting a record high of 18,644.57, the main market mover. TSMC, the world's largest computer chip maker, jumped nearly 8%. The jump follows analysts' revision of stock price recommendations for Nvidia, whose main chip supplier is TSMC, due to expected growth in artificial intelligence. On Thursday, the S&P 500 index rose 0.6% to 5,029.73, surpassing its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9% to 38,773.12 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3% to 15,906.17. A mixed set of data on the economy included a report showing U.S. retailer sales declined in January compared to December more than expected. This is a striking drop in US household spending, the strength of which has contributed to keep the economy out of recession, even with high interest rates. The benefit for financial markets is that this could also remove some upward pressure on inflation. Separate report says fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, the latest signal of a strong job market despite high-profile announcements of layoffs. Overall, the economic reports helped push down Treasury yields in the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.24% from 4.27% Wednesday evening. Treasury yields have pivoted recently. Stronger than expected reporting on inflationTHE the job market and the global economy forced Wall Street traders to delay their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve will start reduce interest rates. The Fed has already raised its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001. The hope is that high rates will squeeze the economy just enough to bring inflation back to a comfortable level without causing a recession. In other trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 24 cents to $77.79 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 40 cents to $82.47 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 149.94 Japanese yen to 150.21 yen. The euro rose from $1.0773 to $1.0770.

