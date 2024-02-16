5 things to know before the stock market opens





Investors will weigh the latest wholesale price measure due today against signs of the path of inflation, with January's producer price index expected to reverse recent declines. Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) and Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), a producer of chipmaking machines, rallied after their quarterly profits beat expectations. China's BYD Auto Co. (BYDDF), a major electric vehicle maker and competitor to Tesla (TSLA), is reportedly considering setting up a Mexican factory and Apple (AAPL) is reportedly preparing an AI tool. Here's what investors need to know today. 1. January producer prices under scrutiny amid a week of mixed economic data The January Producer Price Index (PPI), which tracks the prices producers receive for their goods and services, is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to show a 0.1% increase, reversing three months consecutive decline. The PPI index decreased by 0.1% in December. Investors will view the data as a signal of the direction of inflation, as the Federal Reserve has said it is looking for more evidence that price pressures are under control before cutting interest rates. Other indicators expected today that will give signs of the health of the American economy are housing starts and building permits. Investors will compare today's numbers with data released earlier this week that presented somewhat conflicting signals on the state of the economy, January's lackluster retail sales report and an index report consumer prices where prices exceeded forecasts. 2. Coinbase soars after reporting better-than-expected results Shares of Coinbase (COIN) soared 12% in premarket trading after surging trading volumes led the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange to report better-than-expected quarterly profits and revenue. Trading results were also boosted by enthusiasm over spot approvals of Bitcoin ETFs late last year. Coinbase said it expects first-quarter revenue from subscriptions and services, a segment that includes non-commerce businesses, to be between $410 million and $480 million, once again beating Wall's estimates. Street. The Securities and Exchange Commission officially approved several spot Bitcoin ETFs last month. 3. Apple prepares AI tool to rival Microsoft's GitHub co-pilot Apple (AAPL) is reportedly close to completing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that would rival Microsoft's (MSFT) GitHub Copilot. The company has been working on the tool for a year as part of the next major release of Xcode, its flagship programming software. Apple has been lagging behind in the AI ​​race as hype around the technology drives rivals' actions. Its shares are down about 1% this year, compared with Microsoft's, which is almost 10% higher. 4. China seeks factory locations in Mexico as launchpad for entry into the United States China's BYD Auto Co. (BYDDF), one of the world's largest electric vehicle makers, is reportedly looking for locations in Mexico for a factory, with a view to expanding in North America. Building cars in Mexico would allow the Shenzhen-based automaker, a major rival of Telsas (TSLA), to avoid the high import duties it would face if it sold its cars directly from China to the United States. 5. Applied materials increase after earnings rise, bullish orientation Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the maker of chipmaking machines, jumped 13% in premarket trading after its earnings for the quarter ended Jan. 28 beat expectations. The company, whose hardware is used in chips made by Intel (INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), also gave optimistic sales forecasts, saying it expects net revenue of 'approximately $6.5 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

