Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street rally as Japan's Nikkei nears record high
BANGKOK (AP) Stocks rose in Asia on Friday, with Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index trading near a record high, 34 years after peaking and then plunging with the collapse of Japan's financial bubble.
U.S. futures were lower after Wall Street stocks set a new record following mixed reports on the economy.
The Nikkei 225 rose 1.1% to 38,591.90. It sits just below the all-time high of 38,915.87 it set on Dec. 29, 1989, just before falling stock and housing prices ushered in an era of slower, faltering growth.
Stock prices rose despite continued signs of weakness in the Japanese economy, which fell into recession in the last quarter of 2023. Efforts to keep growth at higher levels have had limited success, weakened by weak investment private and consumer spending.
Changes to the rules regarding tax-exempt investment accounts have contributed in part to the rise in stock prices. The weak yen attracted bargain hunters, and Japanese markets also benefited from investors withdrawing from Chinese markets.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.8% to 16,226.87 and Seoul's Kospi rose 1.1% to 2,642.14.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to 7,658.40. Bangkok's SET rose 0.6% and India's Sensex rose 0.4%.
Taiwan's Taiex edged down 0.1% a day after hitting a record high as major market player TSMC, the world's largest computer chip maker, jumped nearly 8%. The jump follows analysts' revision of stock price recommendations for Nvidia, whose main chip supplier is TSMC, due to expected growth in artificial intelligence.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 index rose 0.6% to 5,029.73, surpassing its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9% to 38,773.12 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3% to 15,906.17.
TripAdvisor gained 9.2% after reporting stronger quarterly results than analysts expected. Tech giant Cisco Systems also reported better-than-expected results, but its stock fell 2.4% after cutting its profit forecast for its full fiscal year.
Among the mixed economic data was a report showing that sales at U.S. retailers fell more than expected in January compared to December. It's a striking decline in U.S. household spending, whose strength has helped keep the economy out of recession even with high interest rates. The benefit for financial markets is that this could also remove some upward pressure on inflation.
A separate report said fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected, the latest sign of a strong job market despite high-profile announcements of layoffs.
Overall, the economic reports helped push down Treasury yields in the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.24% from 4.27% Wednesday evening.
Treasury yields have pivoted recently. Stronger-than-expected reports on inflation, the job market and the broader economy have forced Wall Street traders to delay their forecasts on when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates.
The Fed has already raised its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001. The hope is that high rates will squeeze the economy just enough to bring inflation back to a comfortable level without causing a recession.
CBRE Group jumped 8.5% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after joining the parade of companies beating analysts' earnings expectations in the final three months of 2023. Despite conditions difficult for commercial real estate, the company also recorded stronger turnover. provided that.
Shake Shack was another winner, rising 26% after the burger chain reported better-than-expected profits and revenue. Its total revenue jumped 20% from the previous year, more than expected.
Wells Fargo rose 7.2% and was one of the most powerful forces pushing the S&P 500 higher. Regulators at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency removed a consent order issued in 2016 that required the bank to revamp how it sells products to customers after it was caught opening unauthorized accounts.
In other trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil edged down 1 cent to $78.02 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Brent crude, the international standard, lost 13 cents to $82.73 a barrel.
The US dollar rose from 140.94 Japanese yen to 150.13 Japanese yen. The euro rose from $1.0773 to $1.0760.
AP Business writers Stan Choe and Zen Soo contributed.
