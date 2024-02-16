Finance ministers say stock market mergers could deepen EU capital market





The EU should consider removing barriers that prevent stock exchanges from merging to deepen the bloc's capital market and prevent it from falling behind competitors, euro zone finance ministers said in a draft statement accessed by Reuters. The draft declaration says eurozone finance ministers, along with the European Central Bank and the European Commission, have identified “imperative” legislative priorities for the Commission's new five-year term which begins in the autumn . They want to see more progress towards creating a capital markets union in the EU to help companies raise money for growth in stock and bond markets, rather than relying heavily on banks. “If the development of European capital markets is not urgently addressed, Europe risks falling behind globally in terms of competitiveness, growth and the prosperity of its citizens,” the document says. The United States has deep stock and bond markets that companies use to raise cash, but European markets are fragmented, with a plethora of exchanges that makes it difficult to create a single capital market for the region. “We invite the European Commission to assess [and, if relevant, address] obstacles that prevent the consolidation of stock exchanges and a better integrated market infrastructure, in order to strengthen European centers of expertise (e.g. the issuance of green bonds),” the draft press release states. The document also draws inspiration from the UK's 'Mansion House Compact' which secured a commitment from UK pension funds to invest 5% of their money in UK businesses growing over time. “In this context, Member States could study, where appropriate, whether voluntary commitments from large institutional investors to invest in European equities as part of their European portfolio could be useful,” the document says. Eurozone ministers would assess progress in implementing these measures at least once a year, starting in 2025, using agreed performance indicators. INTEGRATING SUPERVISION

ECB President Christine Lagarde has called for the creation of a European SEC, or a powerful single regulator for securities, to carry out CMU reforms and counter different national practices. EU member states have so far opposed the idea of ​​giving more powers to the EU's securities watchdog, ESMA, but slow progress on UMC and competition from a post-Brexit relaxation of securities rules in London are prompting a rethink on how to get around objections. “Red tape and high transaction costs for market participants reduce the attractiveness of the EU as a financial center,” says the paper, which also offers ideas for strengthening ESMA, the watchdog. securities of the European Union. “In this context, we also invite the European Commission to consider the possibility of proposing an opt-in mechanism for single supervision by ESMA of entities with significant cross-border activity in the EU and which would benefit from a [substantial] reduced compliance burden through a single supervisor,” the paper said. Another option would be for ESMA to coordinate “colleges” of national supervisors to streamline the supervision of large cross-companies. Factors holding back the securitization market and the harmonization of accounting for unlisted companies should also be taken into account, the document says.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Mark Heinrich, Jane Merriman and Andrew Heavens)

