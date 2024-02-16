Wall Street falls on a rare losing week but remains close to its record

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks fell Friday, sending Wall Street to a rare week of losses, just the second in the last 16.

Tarek El Moussa's path to getting out of debt and becoming a millionaire | Your wallet

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% from its all-time high set a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%.

A morning report on inflation at wholesale level finally recalled that the battle against rising prices is still not over. Prices rose in January more than economists expected, and the figures followed a similar report from earlier in the week that showed cost of living for American consumers climbed more than expected.

Treasury yields rose immediately after the report was released, adding pressure to the stock market.

The data left the door closed to hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in March, as traders had previously hoped. It also discouraged bets that a Fed move to ease economic and financial market conditions could come even in May.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.28% from 4.24% Thursday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, touched its highest level since December.

Higher rates and yields make borrowing more expensive, which dampens the economy and hurts investment prices.

Yet recalibrated bets on a rate cut simply brought Wall Street's forecasts closer to those presented by the Federal Reserve. Critics said traders' expectations had been exaggerated about how quickly and by how much the Fed could cut rates in 2024.

The Fed's next decision remains widely expected in favor of a cut in its main interest rate, which is at its highest level since 2001, as it announced.

Markets are set to take a well-deserved breather after a stunning rally since October, although the lack of emotional reaction to high inflation numbers and shifting expectations from the Fed reflects investor optimism, Mark Hackett said. Head of Nationwides Investment Research.

In the meantime, the hope is that the economy remains strong despite the challenge of high interest rates.

A preliminary report released Thursday suggests that U.S. consumer confidence is improving, but not as much as economists had hoped. This is essential because consumer spending represents the bulk of the economy.

In a potentially discouraging signal, the University of Michigan report also said inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose to 3% in February from 2.9% in January.

If the economy remains resilient, it would allow companies to generate earnings growth, which could support stock prices.

Applied Materials climbed 6.3% after announcing a profit for the last quarter that was higher than analysts expected. The company designs and manufactures systems to make semiconductor chips and benefits from the current frenzy around artificial intelligence technologies.

Cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global jumped 8.8% after reporting much better-than-expected results for the latest quarter. Higher crypto prices have helped generate more transaction revenue for the company.

On the losing side, Digital Realty fell 8.3%. The data center owner reported weaker results than expected.

Overall, the S&P 500 fell 24.16 points to 5,005.57. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145.13 to 38,627.99, and the Nasdaq composite fell 130.52 to 15,775.65.

In foreign stock markets, indices rose in much of Europe and Asia.

In Japan, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9% and neared its record high reached in late 1989. This was just before the Japanese bubble economy burst, when commodity prices stocks and real estate plunged.

Japanese stocks have risen recently, even as its economy has contracted to become the world's fourth-largest economy.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.