Reaching a new stock market record on Friday comes with a welcome new wrinkle

Every weekday, CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer publishes the Homestretch, an actionable afternoon update, just in time for the final hour of trading on Wall Street. We are no longer recording audio so we can get this new written feature out to members as quickly as possible. Here is Friday's edition. Until the end: the day was hectic. The bottom line is that the market has recovered its initial losses, ignoring the high producer price figures and rising bond yields. The trading pattern is different from Tuesday, when a hot release on consumer prices sent bond yields higher and hit stocks. The S&P 500 finished at a record high on Thursday, placing the index just above the week's breakeven point. If the gains can hold, that would mean the S&P 500 has closed higher on a weekly basis in 15 of the last 16 weeks. It’s been such a big race. Broadening: What's notable Friday is that the S&P 500 is hanging on without much help from the Magnificent Seven Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. Most of them are trading lower during the session, with the notable exceptions of Nvidia and Tesla. Remember, Jim Cramer kicked out Tesla and renamed the group of mega-cap market leaders the Big Six. We hold all six securities in the Club's portfolio. The top sectors in Friday's market are materials, healthcare and consumer staples. Club Winners: Wells Fargo was the best performer this week, thanks to a 7% surge Thursday in response to regulators ending a consent order. GE Healthcare was second on the list. UBS upgraded the healthcare company to neutral on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage with a price target of $100, a high, on Thursday. Surprisingly, despite announcing a secondary offering of 13 million shares related to General Electric's stake in GEHC, shares reversed early losses on Friday and traded higher. It's a good sign. Other notable outperformers this week include Eli Lilly, Foot Locker, Danaher, Linde and Disney. Lagging Club: Large-cap tech stocks led our portfolio lower this week, with Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon among the worst performers. Starbucks also underperformed. After back-to-back poor sessions, we added to our position in Starbucks on Wednesday when shares fell back to pre-earnings levels. Even though the coffee giant needs to prove it can reaccelerate same-store sales growth, the fact that the stock hasn't fallen relative to earnings despite bad news tells us that the market has priced in many downsides to these levels. Next week: Four portfolio companies are expected to report results during the holiday-shortened week, following our recent lull in Club results. Palo Alto Networks and Nvidia are after the closing bell on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. They are the biggest. Both stocks are off to a stellar start to the year. Bausch Health and Coterra Energy both released their reports on Thursday. Outside of the portfolio, we get profits from Walmart and Home Depot. Mark your calendars: On Saturday, February 24, we will host our 2nd annual meeting for CNBC Investing Club members with Jim Cramer. Check your email for details. (See here for a complete list of Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust stocks.) As a subscriber to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling a stock in his charity's portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

