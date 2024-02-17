Business
Reaching a new stock market record on Friday comes with a welcome new wrinkle
Every weekday, CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer publishes the Homestretch, an actionable afternoon update, just in time for the final hour of trading on Wall Street. We are no longer recording audio so we can get this new written feature out to members as quickly as possible. Here is Friday's edition.
On the string: The day was hectic. The bottom line is that the market has recovered its initial losses, ignoring the high producer price figures and rising bond yields. The trading pattern is different from Tuesday, when a hot release on consumer prices sent bond yields higher and hit stocks. THE S&P500 finished at a record high on Thursday, placing the index just above the week's breakeven point. If the gains can hold, that would mean the S&P 500 has closed higher on a weekly basis in 15 of the last 16 weeks. It’s been such a big race.
Enlargement: What's notable Friday is that the S&P 500 is holding up without much help from the Magnificent Seven. Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Metaplatforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. Most of them are trading down during the session, with the notable exception of Nvidia And You're here. Remember, Jim Cramer kicked out Tesla and renamed the group of mega-cap market leaders the Big Six. We hold all six securities in the Club's portfolio. The main sectors of Friday's market are materials, health care And basic consumer goods.
Club winners: Wells Fargo was the best performer this week, thanks to Thursday's 7% rise in response to regulators ending a consent order. GE Health was second on the list. UBS upgraded the healthcare company to neutral on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage with a price target of $100, a high, on Thursday. Surprisingly, despite the announcement of a secondary offering of 13 million shares linked to General ElectricGEHC's stake in GEHC shares reversed early losses Friday and traded higher. It's a good sign. Other notable outperformers this week include Elie Lilly, Foot locker, Danaher, LindeAnd Disney.
Lagging clubs: Large-cap tech stocks dragged our portfolio down this week, with Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon among the worst performers. Starbucks also underperformed. After back-to-back poor sessions, we added to our position in Starbucks on Wednesday when shares fell back to pre-earnings levels. Even though the coffee giant needs to prove it can reaccelerate same-store sales growth, the fact that the stock hasn't fallen relative to earnings despite bad news tells us that the market has priced in many downsides to these levels.
Next week: Four portfolio companies are expected to report results during the shortened holiday week, following our recent lull in Club results. Palo Alto Networks and Nvidia are after the closing bell on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. They are the biggest. Both stocks are off to a stellar start to the year. Bausch Health And Coterra Energy both report Thursday. Outside the portfolio, we obtain income of Walmart And Home deposit.
Mark your calendars: On Saturday, February 24, we will host our 2nd annual meeting for CNBC Investing Club members with Jim Cramer. Check your email for details.
