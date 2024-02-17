Indian Stock Exchange: Chemical Stock Multibagger Declares 290 Crore Fundraising Through Issue of New Warrants, Shares

Indian stock market: Fineotex Chemical shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has offered in recent years. This stock of chemicals has increased from approximately 36 each for 442 per share, registering an increase of over 1,100% during this period. However, the multibagger stock still has some upside potential. In Friday's trading, the multibagger stock hit a new lifetime high of 449.95 each on NSE.

The title of multibagger chemical products experienced a sharp rise after the stock market announcement of the company's decision to raise funds through the issue of warrants and preferential shares. The chemical company informed the Indian stock exchanges that the company's board of directors had considered and approved a fundraising to the tune of 145 crore through issuance of new warrants and Fund raising of 145 crores through issue of new shares on preferential basis. The board of directors of the company has approved the issuance of 42,00,600 warrants to 346 each while it approved the issue of 39,02,000 equity shares for 346 piece.

Details of Fineotex Chemical guarantees

In its exchange filing on Friday, Fineotex Chemical Ltd said: “In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations”), we hereby inform you presents that the board of directors of Fineotex Chemical Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today, Friday February 16, 2024, notably examined and approved the raising of funds through the issue and allocation of a maximum amount of 42,00,600 (forty-two Lakhs and six hundred) shares.Warrants, each warrant being convertible into 1 (one) equity share of a face value of Rs. 2/- ( two rupees only) to certain promoter and non-promoter investors (as per Annexure A”) on a preferential basis in accordance with Chapter V. of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (ICDR Regulations”) at the issue price of Rs. 346/- (three hundred and forty-six only), inclusive of premium of Rs. 346/- (three hundred and forty-six only), inclusive of premium of Rs. 346/- (three hundred and forty-six only). 344/- (three hundred and forty-four rupees only) per money order (being the price not less than the minimum price determined with reference to the relevant date in accordance with Regulation 164 of the ICDR Regulations totaling up to the maximum amount of Rs. 1.45, 34,07,600/- (Rupees one hundred and forty-five crore thirty-four Lakhs seven thousand six hundred only), subject to the approval of the regulatory/statutory authorities and the members of the Company at the ensuing Extraordinary General Meeting. “

Details of the Fineotex Chemical preferential issue

Fineotex Chemical added: “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Fineotex Chemical Limited ( the Company”) at their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, February 16, 2024, notably examined and approved the raising of funds through the issue and allotment of a maximum of 39,02,000 (thirty-nine lakhs two thousand) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (two rupees only) each to certain non-promoter investors (as per Annexure C”) on a preferential basis in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Regulations Exchange Board of India (Issue of Equity and Disclosure Requirements), 2018, as amended (ICDR Regulations) at the issue price of Rs. 346/- (three hundred and forty-six only), including a premium of Rs. .344/- (rupees three hundred and forty-four only) per share (being the price not less than the minimum price determined with reference to the relevant date in accordance with Regulation 164 of the ICDR Regulations, aggregating up to a maximum amount of Rs. 1 ,35,00,92,000/- (One hundred and thirty five crores ninety two thousand rupees only), subject to the approval of the regulatory/statutory authorities and the members of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting to follow .”

Published: February 17, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

