NEW YORK (AP) Stocks fell, propelling Wall Street to a rare week of losses, only its second in the last 16. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% on Friday after a report on wholesale inflation was hotter than expected. The benchmark index had reached a record high the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. The inflation report is the latest reminder that the battle against rising prices is not over. Treasury yields rose after the data left the door closed on hopes that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in March.

THIS IS A LATEST UPDATE. Earlier AP story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) Another warmer-than-expected inflation update keeps U.S. stocks in check Friday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, paring some of its earlier morning losses. It is approaching its all-time high reached the day before, but is on track to experience its second week of decline since the end of October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 65 points, or 0.2%, as of 2:46 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.4%.

Friday report on inflation at wholesale level It's the latest reminder that the battle against rising prices is still not over. Prices rose in January more than economists expected, and the figures followed a similar report from earlier in the week that showed cost of living for American consumers climbed more than expected.

Treasury yields rose in the bond market immediately after the report was released. The data left the door closed to hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in March, as traders had previously hoped. It also discouraged bets that a Fed move to ease economic and financial market conditions could come even in May.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.29% from 4.24% Thursday evening, and approached its highest level since November. Higher rates and yields make borrowing more expensive, which dampens the economy and hurts investment prices.

Yet recalibrated bets on a rate cut simply brought Wall Street's forecasts closer to those presented by the Federal Reserve. Critics said traders' expectations had been overblown for how quickly and by how much the Fed could cut rates in 2024. Expectations for the Fed's next move remain a cut in its interest rate main, which is at its highest level since 2001. as it says, this will probably be the case.

In the meantime, the hope is that the economy remains strong despite high interest rates.

A preliminary report released Thursday suggests that U.S. consumer confidence continues to rise, but not as much as economists had hoped. This is essential because consumer spending represents the bulk of the economy. In a potentially discouraging signal, the University of Michigan report also said inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose to 3% in February from 2.9% in January.

If the economy remains resilient, it will enable companies to generate profit growth.

Applied Materials climbed 7.6% after announcing a profit for the last quarter that was higher than analysts expected. The company designs and manufactures systems to make semiconductor chips and benefits from the current frenzy around artificial intelligence technologies.

Cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global jumped 11.6% after reporting much better-than-expected results. Higher crypto prices have helped generate more transaction revenue for the company.

On the losing side, Digital Realty fell 8%. The data center owner reported weaker results than expected.

In foreign stock markets, indices rose in much of Europe and Asia.

In Japan, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9% and neared its record high reached in late 1989. This was just before the Japanese bubble economy burst, when commodity prices stocks and real estate plunged.

Japanese stocks rose even as its economy contracted to become the world's fourth-largest economy.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Stan Choe, Associated Press

















