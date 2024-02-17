Business
Should you base your stock market strategy on what happens during an election year?
During an election year, there is never a shortage of questions about how whatever happens in the political realm will affect the financial realm.
For example, if the candidate you despise wins, should you get out of the deal? Or if the party you don't prefer takes over the House and Senate, what will happen to issues like taxes, the environment, Social Security, and the deficit? And if your party wins, what investments should you buy?
Elections are important for political reasons. Political decisions can influence corporate profits. Company profits are a key element in identifying companies that have potential. And business value comes down to some combination of current results and future potential. So how do you envision what this upcoming election will mean for stocks?
If we go back to the Great Depression and look at whether markets performed better under Democratic or Republican presidents, you'll find that Democrats gained the upper hand. But this is a very small sample size (less than 25 elections). An interesting article by Bob French, Chartered Financial Analyst for Retirement Researcher, also examines the impact of Congress (relatively little) and whether re-election is better (yes). A candidate's re-election could be linked to a stronger market because the economy was doing well enough that we didn't need to fire the person in charge.
But because the president has relatively little control over the economy as a whole, it's hard to say whether he's behind this performance. And even after a president is re-elected, people have economic and non-economic reasons to vote. “It's the economy, stupid” is a great phrase from political consultant James Carville, but it's not the only reason we elect our leaders.
Measuring the impact of higher taxes on the S&P 500 is also unclear, as companies are often adept at managing them. Stock market performance was no different during periods of higher corporate interest rates than during periods of lower rates. Same with personal tax rates. So while it's reasonable to debate what constitutes fair tax rates, fear of rising rates shouldn't cause you to exit the market.
A simple way to think about it: higher taxes don't make money disappear. It just redistributes. Someone who leaves Florida and moves to Minnesota and pays higher taxes in Minnesota has less money to spend or save, but that money went to the state to spend. Someone who leaves Minnesota and moves to Florida has more money to save or spend there, and Minnesota has less. In many ways, it is a contained system (except when federal government spending is used to pay the debt).
Since neither party has done much recently when it comes to managing the national debt, this is an area where money spent by the government is leaving the system. Nearly a quarter of the interest paid on Treasury bonds goes abroad. Not only will these payments likely not take place in the United States, but these increasing interest payments represent a larger share of the country's annual budget. But again, given that neither party has actually stopped this growing debt, it's hard to say that electing either party would solve the problem.
There are certainly geopolitical factors that could affect markets and which a certain party in power could exacerbate. For example, oil shocks could significantly undermine consumer spending, harming businesses that rely on an exploited consumer. Changes in defense spending could affect companies that profit from this area. But even these examples oversimplify which companies to target or avoid after an election.
When considering becoming an investor, there will always be exogenous events that cause short-term market disruptions, but unless you are a day trader, it is foolish to try to chase them away. Take the recent example of Silicon Valley Bank. Stocks briefly sold off when SVB collapsed, but rebounded soon after as markets assumed the Fed would no longer need to raise interest rates because banks would tighten lending. The fact that the Fed announces that it will lower interest rates creates a lasting advantage for stocks. Electoral movements are often temporary.
There are legitimate reasons to be concerned about our elections, but the stock market is not one of them.
Ross Levin is founding director and president of Accredited Investors Inc. in Edina, a fee-based wealth management company.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/stock-market-election-presidential-race-democrat-republican-political-party-trading/600344243/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UNH hockey beats lackluster UMaine 6-2
- BYU volleyball loses to Grand Canyon in record fashion
- Should you base your stock market strategy on what happens during an election year?
- Perplexity AI CEO shares how Google keeps the employees it wants to hire
- Legal experts break down what the New York ruling means for Trump
- Family offers Lumi Nova app to help children with anxiety
- 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Falls City; The 11th earthquake this month
- Social media reacts to the $355 million verdict against Donald Trump
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Rajkot on February 25
- Covid: stole our freedom and our memory
- Indonesian elections: a curious result
- UK Work Visa: India-UK Young Professionals Scheme: 3000 visas available. Everything you need to know about the February ballot