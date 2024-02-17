Should you base your stock market strategy on what happens during an election year?

During an election year, there is never a shortage of questions about how whatever happens in the political realm will affect the financial realm.

For example, if the candidate you despise wins, should you get out of the deal? Or if the party you don't prefer takes over the House and Senate, what will happen to issues like taxes, the environment, Social Security, and the deficit? And if your party wins, what investments should you buy?

Elections are important for political reasons. Political decisions can influence corporate profits. Company profits are a key element in identifying companies that have potential. And business value comes down to some combination of current results and future potential. So how do you envision what this upcoming election will mean for stocks?

If we go back to the Great Depression and look at whether markets performed better under Democratic or Republican presidents, you'll find that Democrats gained the upper hand. But this is a very small sample size (less than 25 elections). An interesting article by Bob French, Chartered Financial Analyst for Retirement Researcher, also examines the impact of Congress (relatively little) and whether re-election is better (yes). A candidate's re-election could be linked to a stronger market because the economy was doing well enough that we didn't need to fire the person in charge.

But because the president has relatively little control over the economy as a whole, it's hard to say whether he's behind this performance. And even after a president is re-elected, people have economic and non-economic reasons to vote. “It's the economy, stupid” is a great phrase from political consultant James Carville, but it's not the only reason we elect our leaders.

Measuring the impact of higher taxes on the S&P 500 is also unclear, as companies are often adept at managing them. Stock market performance was no different during periods of higher corporate interest rates than during periods of lower rates. Same with personal tax rates. So while it's reasonable to debate what constitutes fair tax rates, fear of rising rates shouldn't cause you to exit the market.

A simple way to think about it: higher taxes don't make money disappear. It just redistributes. Someone who leaves Florida and moves to Minnesota and pays higher taxes in Minnesota has less money to spend or save, but that money went to the state to spend. Someone who leaves Minnesota and moves to Florida has more money to save or spend there, and Minnesota has less. In many ways, it is a contained system (except when federal government spending is used to pay the debt).

Since neither party has done much recently when it comes to managing the national debt, this is an area where money spent by the government is leaving the system. Nearly a quarter of the interest paid on Treasury bonds goes abroad. Not only will these payments likely not take place in the United States, but these increasing interest payments represent a larger share of the country's annual budget. But again, given that neither party has actually stopped this growing debt, it's hard to say that electing either party would solve the problem.

There are certainly geopolitical factors that could affect markets and which a certain party in power could exacerbate. For example, oil shocks could significantly undermine consumer spending, harming businesses that rely on an exploited consumer. Changes in defense spending could affect companies that profit from this area. But even these examples oversimplify which companies to target or avoid after an election.

When considering becoming an investor, there will always be exogenous events that cause short-term market disruptions, but unless you are a day trader, it is foolish to try to chase them away. Take the recent example of Silicon Valley Bank. Stocks briefly sold off when SVB collapsed, but rebounded soon after as markets assumed the Fed would no longer need to raise interest rates because banks would tighten lending. The fact that the Fed announces that it will lower interest rates creates a lasting advantage for stocks. Electoral movements are often temporary.

There are legitimate reasons to be concerned about our elections, but the stock market is not one of them.

Ross Levin is founding director and president of Accredited Investors Inc. in Edina, a fee-based wealth management company.