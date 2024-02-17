Why the Canadian stock market is a global failure

Hey Toronto Stock Exchange, can you come into my office for a moment? Close the door behind you. We've looked at your work over the last year and frankly, it stinks.

At this point in the performance review, the lowly stock marketer looks at his shoes and mutters something about how his price-to-earnings ratios look okay.

The fact that the TSX is valued cheaply, by some measures, is about the only redeeming feature emerging from a plethora of economic and financial shortcomings in Canada.

From GDP growth and productivity to employment, housing, financial markets and more, data shows Canada lags well behind the United States on almost every economic and financial measure imaginable.

When it comes to the real economy, it seems that anything we Canadians can do, Americans can do better, wrote Warren Lovely, chief rates and public sector strategist at the National Bank of Canada, in a report released this week.

The gap between stock market performance has widened steadily over the past year, during which the S&P/TSX Composite Index was barely flat, while the S&P 500 Index gained 21 percent .

Even though Canada has set itself a destiny forever comparable to that of the United States, this may seem unfair to some readers at the moment.

The United States is a bastion of economic strength at a time when much of the West is stagnant at best. The U.S. economy grew at a rapid annualized rate of 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter, while Canadian GDP growth is expected to approach 1 percent. The eurozone grew by just 0.1 percent, narrowly avoiding a technical recession.

But unlike the TSX, most of the world's other major stock markets have managed to overcome their own economic hurdles. The French and German stock indices both ended the week at record highs, stimulated by encouraging corporate results, the decline in inflation and the prospect of rate cuts. The Nikkei 225 index is up 40 percent over the past 12 months, despite Japan's economy sliding into recession as early as the fourth quarter.

In fact, one could argue that a global bull market is underway and has largely left Canada behind.

How is it possible ? Why is the TSX so hated? Let's count the paths.

Start with the economy. Three main points here, starting with labor productivity, whose dismal record in the country goes back several decades. But over the past five years, that figure has actually declined, which, as BMO chief economist Doug Porter recently pointed out, is a first in the postwar era.

For an economist, little matters more than productivity, because it forms the basis of a country's standard of living. That's the reason we don't live yet in the caves.

But Canada's perpetual weakness is particularly unnecessary at a time of high inflation. That's because wage growth is hot right now, as workers try to regain some of the purchasing power they've lost. In the absence of productivity gains, these wage pressures weigh heavily on the company's costs and on to the extent that they can pass this burden on to consumers, they will. That's a good recipe for sticky inflation.

Second, the current economic environment simply does not play to Canada's strengths. Our economy is at its best when interest rates are low, global manufacturing is booming, and demand for resources is strong.

The countries most sensitive to rates and world trade fare less well; those with less exposure fare better, Craig Basinger, chief market strategist at Purpose Investments, wrote this week.

It is It's no secret which camp Canada falls into. The country relies heavily on resource exports, and our mortgage market is much more oriented toward variable rates than in the United States, which is dominated by 30-year fixed mortgages.

Which brings us to point number three. There should be a positive side to Canada's poor economic situation. One would expect that slower growth would at least result in lower inflation. It's only fair.

But that doesn't happen either. In December, consumer price indexes in Canada and the United States increased by an annualized 3.4 percent.

The inability to achieve marginal inflation relief has to do with one area in which Canada far outperforms the United States: population! » said Mr. Lovely. Housing costs are responsible for more than half of Canada's inflation, which perhaps shouldn't be surprising given the number of newcomers looking for housing, he added.

Let's add it all up. We have a sluggish and unproductive economy, anchored in resource exports, highly sensitive to interest rates and laden with excessive inflation driven by soaring housing costs. Is it any surprise that the TSX is significantly underperforming? With 60 percent of its market capitalization oriented towards financial stocks and resources, it suffers from the same fragilities as the economy.

It's probably best to lower our expectations for the TSX.

After all, he starts work on time every day, puts in his hours, and works as best he can. In these circumstances, perhaps this is the best we can hope for.