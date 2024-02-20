Saudi Stock Exchange Says Foreigners Not Enjoying Higher Returns Than Their Peers





(Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia's stock exchange operator said foreign investors' exposure to the stock market is not high enough, showing they lack returns that have beaten most of their peers emerging markets. Even though flows have been positive over the past five years, the representation of foreign investors in the market is still, in my opinion, not at the level we would expect, said Khalid Al-Hussan, chairman and CEO of Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., told Bloomberg Television at the 2024 Saudi Capital Market Forum. The kingdom represents 4.3% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, an increase from around 1.5% when it was first included in the benchmark in 2019 and has been outperforming since. Gains in the Tadawul All Share Index have extended this year, with the benchmark index rising over the past 13 days, the longest such streak since 2003. The Saudi market has been thrust into the spotlight amid a wave of hot IPOs that shows no signs of slowing down. The number of emerging market funds exposed to the country has increased amid plans to diversify the economy and a steady stream of reforms intended to encourage greater foreign participation. These investors nevertheless remain underweight compared to the benchmark index. The operator is doing what it can to promote Saudi stocks by informing international investors about the market and its regulatory and operational framework, Al-Hussan said. It is also expanding its securities offering to add depth, such as introducing unique stock options contracts last year. Al-Hussan said there was more than enough liquidity to support new registrations, with almost 60 applications under review. Saudi Arabia is the new China for growth-seeking investors Historical IPO coverage is only testimony to the capacity of the Saudi capital market, Al-Hussan said. What we have seen in previous IPOs and the daily market liquidity gives us confidence that the Saudi capital market, particularly the stock exchange, can accurately observe any liquidity required in any upcoming new IPOs. 2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/saudi-stock-exchange-says-foreigners-missing-out-on-peer-beating-returns-1.2036651 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos