Hong Kong's largest party calls on mainland China to encourage companies to list on city's stock exchange, says task force should be established

Kennedy Wong Ying-ho, a DAB lawmaker and lawyer behind the proposal, highlighted Beijing's commitment at the Sixth National Finance Working Conference last October to support Hong Kong's role as major international financial center.

DAB MP and NPC lawyer Kennedy Wong says more mainland Chinese listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange would benefit both exchanges and a joint task force should be set up. Photo: Nora Tam

I think this is the right time to raise this issue, he said.

Wong suggested that the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing could find ways to allow mainland companies to list in Hong Kong more quickly and conveniently.

He told the Post that many premium A-share companies had not yet entered the Hong Kong stock market, such as those in the alcohol and tobacco industries, which could generate cash flow and significant benefits.

Wong, however, did not identify any suitable companies by name.

A-shares refer to mainland Chinese companies that are listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchange and quoted in renminbi.

They are only accessible to mainland citizens, making it difficult for foreign investors to access the market.

I strongly believe that many A-share companies would be keenly interested in listing in Hong Kong because of the foreign investment they could receive, Wong explained.

He added that a listing in Hong Kong would also help companies and brands boost their international visibility.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has listed mainland companies since 1993, and to date, around 1,400 mainland companies use the city.

They represent more than 53 percent of the total number of listed companies. A quarter of them are A-share companies and the rest are mainland companies registered abroad.

Rock Chen Chung-nin, another NPC lawmaker from DAB, said the proposal would also enable Hong Kong to better help the country become a financial powerhouse.

He said many large Chinese companies that were listed in the United States have been delisted in recent years as they were sanctioned due to heightened geopolitical tensions.

If Hong Kong could serve as an alternative platform for these companies to list, then we control our destiny, Chen said. We don't need to rely solely on these foreign markets.

Another proposal raised by the DAB was to build common platforms in mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area to solve Hong Kong's solid waste disposal problems.

Starry Lee Wai-king, the city's sole representative on the Standing Committee of the NPC, China's top legislature, said many Bay Area cities and businesses have expressed willingness to help neighboring towns to manage their solid waste.

To ensure more efficient use of resources, cities with excess solid waste disposal capacity can help other Bay Area cities manage solid waste that they are temporarily unable to handle with their own abilities, she added.

Lee said Hong Kong generates about 16,000 tonnes of solid waste per day and landfills provide a temporary solution for waste disposal due to the city's limited mass and high population density.

The party also proposed inviting the Hong Kong People's Liberation Army garrison to introduce military history to primary and secondary school students in the city.

He also suggested including visiting military installations in the school curriculum.

The idea is part of an attempt to boost Hong Kongers' patriotism after the nation's top legislature last year passed a patriotic education bill aimed at strengthening love of country across the country. .

The DAB also proposed extending the opening hours of three cross-border checkpoints to 24 hours.

The party said longer hours at the Shenzhen Bay crossing and the Futian and Liantang checkpoints would make it easier for people to move across the border.

The authorities also called on mainland authorities to explore the possibility of introducing an electronic version of mainland travel permits, also known as re-entry permits, for residents of Hong Kong and Macau.