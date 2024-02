POLITICO rings the London Stock Exchange bell – POLITICO

Good morning! Today marks the official launch of the POLITICO Pro Financial Services UK subscription service and the first ever edition of this newsletter. We are writing to you from none other than… the London Stock Exchange, where we will open the markets at 8 a.m. by ringing the famous bell. Except it's no longer a bell. Rather, it is a ceremony that appears to involve a lot of screens and, we are told, a “market opening” mechanism. Photos to follow. We join the ranks of Succession's Logan Roy, aka Brian Cox, who opened the markets at LSE for the release of the series' fourth season. However, I would like to think that this newsletter is even more anticipated. I'm Eleanor, and I'll arrive in your inbox this week, with help from my excellent fellow reporters James Fitzgerald and Hannah Brenton, and editors Fiona Maxwell and Izabella Kaminska. It's going to be an eventful year. Britain's economy entered a technical recession on Thursday, and while it appears short-lived, it provided the perfect opportunity for the Labor opposition to try to woo the City to take on the ruling Conservative Party. The cost of living crisis continues, with mortgage rates hitting record highs following Liz Truss' famous September 2022 mini-budget, although they are slowly starting to fall. In a few weeks we'll have the Spring Budget, which comes amid rumors of potential tax cuts and a Great British ISA (see James' big scoop here). A government eager to seduce, perhaps? Of course, elections could take place this fall. The next UK-EU financial services forum will take place in the spring, but despite warmer relations, it appears unlikely that Britain will gain preferential access to the bloc. And closer to home, a range of policies are coming on topics ranging from capital standards for big banks to proportionate rules for smaller ones, from green finance to diversity and inclusion, in going through the second and final stage of the FCA consumer duty. This is just to name a few.

