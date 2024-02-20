CBG raises GHC 150 million for Kasapreko on the Ghana Stock Exchange





Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has secured GHS150 million from the Ghana Stock Exchange to strengthen Kasapreko Company Limited, a local beverage manufacturer. This initial amount, which is part of a larger facility of GHC600 million, is intended to strengthen the working capital of the company, finance capital expenditure for expansion of operations and refinance debts to short term. Notably, the debt instrument acquired on the stock exchange comes with a lending rate of 26%, a significant reduction from Ghana's benchmark rate of around 34%. This financial package offers a fixed rate over a period of three years. Daniel Addo, Managing Director of CBG, said collaboration among local businesses is a vital strategy to overcome financing barriers through innovative approaches, thereby promoting national development. Speaking at a joint press conference with Kasapreko in Accra on Monday, February 19, Addo said: “The solution to our challenges in financing local businesses and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) depends on us, and actually depends on how banks, other financial institutions and industry players address the risks inherent to SMEs in particular. He encouraged financial institutions and industry players to face risks head-on, saying: “Our business is not to run away from risks, but to manage those risks and advise local businesses on how best to manage their portfolio to grow. » Addo reaffirmed CBG’s commitment to supporting Kasapreko Limited and other Ghanaian businesses, promising unfailing assistance. With this transaction, CBG continues to execute on its strategy of providing innovative financing solutions, while sending a strong signal that our syndication and marketplace businesses are open for business, he said. We reiterate our commitment to the Ghanaian entrepreneur and reaffirm our commitment to supporting you through good times and bad. On his part, Richard Adjei, Managing Director of Kasapreko, acknowledged the challenges facing Ghanaian businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that such innovative financing avenues would reinvigorate their operations. He described the Ghana Stock Exchange financing program as patient capital, relatively affordable, and a sustainable source for business expansion. Adjei outlined Kasapreko's plans to use the GHC150 million to boost production capacity and enhance trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), citing recent exports to Kenya and South Africa. Highlighting Kasapreko's commitment to social responsibility, Adjei mentioned substantial donations to the National Cardiothoracic Center since 2017, aimed at supporting people suffering from heart diseases. He highlighted ongoing CSR initiatives, including the construction of hospitals and scholarships for underprivileged students, signaling an intensification of these efforts in the future. Kasapreko directly employs 1,200 people and indirectly ensures the livelihood of many more through its value chain. With an export footprint spanning nine countries in West Africa, two in Southern Africa and one in East Africa, Kasapreko is a major foreign exchange earner and a leader in realizing the vision of the AfCFTA. Terrestrial Radio 99.5broadcasts on radio via 99.5 in Accra, 98.5 in Kumasi, 99.7 in Tamale, 100.3 in Cape Coast and on our subsidiaries Azay FM 89.1 in Takoradi, Bawku FM 101.5 in Bawku, Bead FM 99.9 in Bimbilla, Somuaa FM 89.9 in Gushegu, Stone City 90.7 in Ho, Mining City 89.5 in Tarkwa and Wale FM 106.9 in Walewale

