Stock Market Today: Wall Street limps toward losses to begin holiday-shortened trading week





Wall Street fell early Tuesday during a holiday-shortened week, with some major retailers reporting quarterly results. Futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each slipped 0.3% before the opening bell. Trading on Wall Street was closed on Monday to mark Presidents' Day in the United States. Markets are coming off their second losing week in the last 16 after higher-than-expected inflation reports dampened hopes that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates early this year. Walmart released another strong quarter sales and profits, sending its shares up 2.7% before markets opened. The Arkansas retail giant also announced Tuesday that it is buying smart TV maker Vizio for $2.3 billion. Hardware and building materials retailer Home Depot fell about 2% after gave lukewarm forecast for the year as high interest rates cooled the home buying market. New homeowners tend to spend big on improvements, but home sales have lagged because of high interest rates that can add hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments. Elsewhere in Europe, at midday, France's CAC 40 gained 0.3%, Germany's DAX fell 0.1% and Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%. Central Bank of China kept the prime rate on its 1-year loans unchanged on Tuesday, but reduced its 5-year rate by 25 basis points, to 3.95%. This came as a surprise, as it was the first time the five-year rate had been cut since May 2023. The five-year LPR reduction is likely aimed at supporting the housing market recovery and could improve affordability for buyers by lowering mortgage rates, said Lynn Song, chief economist at ING. Benchmarks rose in China, but fell in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6% to 16,247.51, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to 2,922.73. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to end at 38,363.61. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index slipped less than 0.1% to 7,659.00. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.8% to 2,657.79. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 93 cents to $77.53 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 79 cents to $82.77 a barrel. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 150.16 Japanese yen from 150.10 yen. The euro costs $1.0801, up from $1.0783.

