Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of February 5, 2024.

Stocks were lower Tuesday as the market emerged from its first losing week in more than a month and traders looked back at the latest round of earnings.

THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68 points, or 0.2%. THE S&P500 slipped 0.3%. THE Nasdaq Composite lost 0.4%.

Home Depot shares fell more than 1% in early trading after the home improvement giant issued mixed guidance for the full year.

Financial stocks were in focus Tuesday following the blockbuster announcement that Capital One Financial has purchased Discover Financial Services in an all-stock deal worth $35.3 billion, which is expected to close late 2024 or early 2025. Capital one fell more than 4% following the announcement, while Discover jumped 10.5%.

In another deal, Walmart announced it would acquire TV maker Vizio for $2.3 billion, or $11.50 per share, which would cause Vizio shares to climb above 15 %. Shares of Walmart rose more than 5% after the big-box retailer also beat expectations for quarterly earnings and revenue, fueled by double-digit growth in the company's global e-commerce sales.

The moves follow a losing week on Wall Street after economic data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might not begin cutting interest rates as soon, or as much, as market participants had hoped this year.

Tuesday marks the start of the shortened trading week after U.S. markets closed Monday on George Washington's birthday. Investors will be watching data for key economic indicators due at 10 a.m. ET.

