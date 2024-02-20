Stock market today: Wall Street begins the shortened holiday week on a bearish note





NEW YORK — Stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday morning, kicking off a holiday-shortened week. THE & The P 500 slipped 0.6% and just had only its second losing week in the last 16 weeks. The benchmark index is below the record high it hit last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30 points, or 0.1%, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern Time. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.2%. In the United States, markets were closed on Monday for Presidents' Day. Technology stocks were among the largest weightings in the market. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 5% and Microsoft fell 1%. Large retailers reported mixed profits. Walmart rose 5.4% after reporting better-than-expected results for its latest quarter and issuing sales forecasts that beat Wall Street expectations. Home improvement retailer Home Depot fell 1.2% after giving investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year. Excluding earnings, credit card company Capital One Financial slipped 1% as it pursues its $35 billion takeover of Discover Financial Services. Discover rose 12%. Markets are coming off a busy week of economic reports that hinted at stubborn inflation weighing on consumer spending. That pushed expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates later in 2024. The central bank will release minutes from its latest meeting on Wednesday, potentially giving investors better insight into its next move. Bond yields have fallen. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.26% from 4.28% Friday evening. The two-year Treasury yield fell to 4.58% from 4.65%. Markets in Europe were mixed and markets in Asia were mostly up. China's central bank kept its prime rate on 1-year loans unchanged on Tuesday, but cut its 5-year rate by 25 basis points, to 3.95%. This came as a surprise, as it was the first time the five-year rate had been cut since May 2023. __ Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

