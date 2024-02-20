Tips for getting started in the stock market





Understanding the market is difficult, but it's easy to start investing with a few simple tips.

MINNEAPOLIS Understanding the stock market is difficult. All the moving parts, the different markets, the ups and downs… it's a lot. The stock market has been in the news lately due to record gains in the market. During the week of February 9, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and ended the day above the 5,000 level for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite Index also jumped 1.2% to within 0.4% of an all-time high set in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged a day after setting its own latest record. It slipped 54 points, or 0.1%. Optimism is also high on Wall Street and this could be a great time to jump into the market. Fortunately, by keeping a few tips in mind, you too can get started with investing. Here are the basics for choosing the right stocks for your portfolio: 1. Find a publicly traded company There are thousands of companies to choose from. You can find a list and more information on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website. 2. Find out how this business makes money What does the company make or sell? By purchasing stock, you become a part-owner, so you want to make sure you know what types of products and services your money supports. 3. Take a look at its annual report Every publicly traded company whose stock is publicly traded is required to regularly file financial statements and information with regulators like the SEC. This report will contain more information about financial data, balance sheets, cash flows and income statements. The company will make this information available online; look for the “Investor Relations” section of the site. 4. Research the company's prospects and future plans You can find good information about a company in its annual report, but to dig deeper, check trade magazines and online resources. Try to find information about the company's strengths and weaknesses, the quality of its management and its growth forecasts. 5. Decide if you want to own this business Once you find a stock that interests you, it's time to open a brokerage account and buy your stock. There are several options for different styles of traders. Some online brokers also offer educational resources. This resource from NerdWallet recommends these 11 brokers, including Fidelity, Webull and JP Morgan. Get the latest money saving tips from Your Money here: WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+ Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live broadcasts of all KARE 11 newscasts. You will also find on-demand replays of the newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and The Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

