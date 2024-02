Tech stocks lead market fall with Nvidia earnings ahead

I could tell you who's probably having a busy morning: top executives at Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and American Express (AXP) following Capital Ones' (COF) $35.3 billion deal for Discover (DFS). I suspect they will receive calls from investors who will be curious about what this transaction could mean for the future of competition in the payments space (notice I say could be able, because in this regulatory climate and on the eve of elections, a consumer credit card transaction will be examined very closely by regulators). Some initial discussion points on what this combined company will look like: The mood on the Street this morning is that the deal makes perfect sense for Capital One and is the right move even if the price is high (that price hits Capital One shares up more than 3%). But it was the comment about the implications for Visa, Mastercard and Amex that caught my attention the most this morning (note: Visa, Mastercard and Amex stocks are all lower). For your opinion: “According to the Nilson report, Capital One issued debit and credit cards that generated approximately $600 billion in purchasing volume in 2022 (3% of global V/MA volume), making it the third largest issuer national V/MA credit card (~$60,000). % of its credit card portfolio being held by Mastercard according to Nilson, ~40% Visa) and the twelfth largest debit card issuer (mainly Mastercard, according to us). We expect any transition out of V/MA will likely be slow (Mastercard renewed its network partnership with Capital One in 1Q22, Visa in Q4 of calendar 2022) and on a portfolio-by-wallet basis (V/MA have approximately 40% larger global acceptance network). Recognizing that the Discovers network is much smaller, generating 2% of volume as V/MA globally, this gives Capital One the ability to trade outside of (or lower prices on) global networks over time , in our opinion. -Tien-tsin Huang, analyst at JPMorgan “We believe the combination of COF and DFS should be strategically compelling from a competitive perspective compared to V/MA. At a high level, the risk to networks is simple: COF can monetize DFS's network capabilities, which historically have not gained much market share compared to V/MA. …the networks? COF's strong banking and card presence could prove to be the combined board that launches a more competitive environment against V/MA and AMEX. Obviously, V/MA does not guarantee credit and must therefore rely on its relationships with card-issuing banks. for guidance and non-anonymized data, but in an AI environment, in which large “specific” data assets become more valuable, the combination of Capital One and Discover becomes more compelling, in our opinion. All things being equal, we think the combination could prove more competitive for V/MA and is therefore worth monitoring. -RBC Analyst Daniel Perlin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-today-us-futures-slide-as-earnings-take-center-stage-115556523.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos