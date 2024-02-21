Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on February 7, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday evening after the major averages suffered a second day of losses, fueled by a decline in prices. Nvidia.
Nasdaq 100 Futures lost 0.2%. Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped only 25 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts decreased by 0.1%.
Outside of opening hours, Palo Alto Networks lost 20% after the cybersecurity company cut its full-year revenue forecast. SolarEdge Technologies lost more than 10%, due to weak forecasts for the first quarter.
During the regular session, all three major averages slipped, dragged down by technology. THE Nasdaq Composite lost 0.92%, while the S&P500 fell 0.6%. Stock of 30 Dow fell 0.17%.
A collapse Nvidia which slipped more than 4% weighed on the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 as sentiment deteriorated the day before the chip giant's expected quarterly results release.
Concerns about Nvidia's high valuation grew ahead of the company's earnings announcement, expected after the bell on Wednesday. The stock is up about 225% over the past year.
The technology sector as a whole is now overvalued, according to Alex McGrath, chief investment officer at NorthEnd Private Wealth. He thinks Tuesday's selloff in Nvidia and other big tech names could mean investors are accepting “the bigger fool theory,” that is, overvalued assets continue to rise because there are enough investors willing to pay more, until there are more. It remains no more.
“People continued to pay increasingly higher prices for the technology sector throughout the period. [the rally]. It was supposed to be a basic asset allocation, but as you look at it longer and longer, the bigger question is: When do you start cutting back?'” McGrath said . “And with Nvidia's action today, I think that's what you're doing. I see.”
Wall Street will also have an eye on the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting on Wednesday, looking for more information on the central bank's stance on rates. This follows warmer-than-expected economic data the previous week.
Other companies expected to report quarterly results on Wednesday include HSBC, Wing stop And Analog devices before the bell. Besides Nvidia, Etsy will also report its results in the afternoon.
