Soracom approved for listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soracom, Inc. (the Company), a global provider of advanced connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) has approved the initial listing of the Company's activities. stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market. The listing date is scheduled for March 26, 2024 and the Company's shares will be available for trading on the Exchange from that date. Soracom was founded in 2015 with a mission to remove barriers to IoT expansion; stimulate innovation in connected companies, services and products; and develop a business and technology ecosystem that supports sustainable growth globally. Soracom joined KDDI Group through mergers and acquisitions in August 2017 and announced a new capital alliance in June 2021 including Hitachi, Ltd., Nippon Gas Co., Ltd (NICIGAS), Sony Group Corporation, Sourcenext Corporation, SECOM CO., LTD. and World Innovation Lab (WiL). The founders, board of directors and employees of Soracom would like to express our sincere gratitude to all stakeholders who have supported us since our inception for their support and encouragement, especially our customers and partners. More than any other technology sector, IoT demonstrates what we can achieve through connection. Soracom will continue to pursue technological innovation and further grow its business as a global IoT platform, accelerate innovation in connected services and products, and develop the business and technology partnerships that will build a future better and more connected. This document is a press release announcing the approval of the initial listing of our shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments or any other similar activities in or outside Japan. This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell any securities in the United States and nothing contained in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. No public offering of securities will take place in the United States. About Soracom – A message from our partner – Soracom is the technology partner of more than 20,000 startups, SMEs and enterprises, connecting more than 6 million IoT devices worldwide. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easier to build, operate and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates time to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and provides access to a global partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

