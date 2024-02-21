Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after tech stocks send Wall Street lower with focus on Nvidia





HONG KONG (AP) Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday after technology stocks led Wall Street broadly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited chipmaker Nvidia's quarterly earnings report. The report, which will be released later today, will put stock markets in Hong Kong, China and Taiwan on alert, with the three regions contributing more than 45% of Nvidia's third-quarter revenue. US futures fell while oil prices rose. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost more than 0.4% in morning trading to 38,200.00. Japanese exports saw a remarkable 11.9% year-on-year increase in January, driven by strong demand for chipmaking machinery in China and strong automobile export gains in the United States and the United States. EU, according to data published Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance. . Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 2.8% to 16,698.00, lifted by the technology index which rose 3.6%. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.7% to 2,972.87. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.8% to 7,600.00 despite data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showing the country's wage index rose 4.2% from the same period of the previous year, marking the largest annual increase recorded since the March 2009 quarter. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.4% to 2,647.44. Tuesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell 0.6% to 4,975.51. It just had its second week of decline in the last 16 weeks. The losses pushed the benchmark index even further below the record it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, to 38,563.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.9% to 15,630.78. Technology stocks were the main drag on the market, with chipmakers being a particularly heavyweight. Nvidia fell 4.4%. It's still the S&P 500's biggest gain so far this year, up about 40%. The market fell last week after several economic data indicated that inflation remained stubbornly high. That halted a rally that began in late October, based on hopes that inflation would slow enough to allow the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. The narrative that got us to these levels is widely being questioned, said Sameer Samana, senior global markets strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. At this point, Wall Street now expects the first rate cut to come in June, months later than expected. Investors should wait until the end of February for another key inflation update. That's when the government will release its monthly report on personal consumption and spending, the federal government's preferred measure of inflation. The key question to answer now is whether inflation has bottomed out and, if so, whether it is going sideways or rising, Samana said. Investors have a relatively light week when it comes to economic news. Home sales data will be released on Thursday. The real estate market remains tight as demand for housing continues to outstrip supply. Mortgage rates remain high, although they have declined since their most recent peak in late October, when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 7.79%. More than 80% of S&P 500 companies have released their latest results. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect overall earnings growth of about 3.3% for the fourth quarter and forecast earnings growth of about 3.6% for the current quarter. In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude gained 26 cents to $77.30 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 32 cents to $82.66 a barrel. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 149.90 Japanese yen from 149.99 yen. The euro costs $1.0815, up from $1.0803.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westernslopenow.com/news/business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-trade-mixed-after-wall-street-was-closed-for-a-holiday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

