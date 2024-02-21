Business
Tech stocks drag down Wall Street
THE Silicon Valley bank collapse (SVB) may feel like it happened forever ago, but a new survey analyzed by Money wise reveals that it may be partly responsible for making investors, particularly millennials, think twice before putting their money into traditional investment vehicles during times of high inflation.
A recent survey by retirement resources company Retirement Living found that 43% of millennials earn alternative investments between October 2022 and March 2023, just as the SVB collapsed. Since the bank's collapse, one in four respondents reported increased interest in alternative investments.
More than three-quarters (78%) of those surveyed made investments during this six-month period, but of these, only a third were alternative investments.
The most popular alternative investments among survey respondents were cryptocurrencies, collectibles and gold.
“The uncertainty of the stock market makes it likely that I won't make money with traditional investing, and even that I will lose money,” one 39-year-old woman interviewed told Retirement Living. “It’s important to diversify, and now is a good time to look for alternatives.”
So how do you start investing in these different types of assets?
Cryptocurrency
Nearly one in five respondents who have invested in cryptocurrency have done so. But further research by Retirement Living found that searches for “best cryptocurrency to buy” decreased by 72% between April 2022 and March 2023.
This discrepancy may be due to the fact that crypto has not established itself as a reliable investment. Legendary investor Warren Buffett even said he would “never” invest in crypto because it is “does not meet the currency test“.
Despite its tough reputation, crypto continues to attract a younger audience. According to a survey by crypto exchange Bitget published in April 2023, 46% of millennials in 26 countries had cryptocurrencies. This compares to 25% of Gen X, 21% of Gen Z, and just 8% of Baby Boomers.
If you want to invest in crypto, you can do so easily via online investment apps. Just be aware that some platforms charge fees.
Collectibles
You might think collecting baseball cards and stamps is just for kids, but it can brings you a lot of money. About 6% of investors surveyed by Retirement Living invested cash in collectibles, tied with gold as the second most popular alternative investment.
Now you don't have to dig through your basement to find your Babe Ruth card and get in on the action. Collectibles include items from from cars to works of art to wineand many are accessible through investment platforms.
However, some collectibles can take a long time to accumulate value and they are not liquid, so you need to find sellers to get that nice profit.
But collectibles can also generate higher returns than liquid assets. For example, according to ArtPrice, the the 100 best artists auctions have recently outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of growth.
Gold
Gold is the most trusted alternative investment among Retirement Living survey respondents, although only 6% of those who invested added it to their portfolio.
What's good about invest in gold is that it has inherent value. So even when the stock market fluctuates or inflation drives you crazy, you can almost always be sure that a pawnbroker will want your wedding ring.
You can buy gold in physical form, such as bars or jewelry. But there are also investment apps and gold IRAs to make shopping even easier.
This story was produced by Money wiseand edited and distributed by Stacker Media.
