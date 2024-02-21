Stock market today: Stocks fall with Nvidia profits and Fed minutes in focus | Clayton News Street Partners Content

Check back for updates throughout the trading day
U.S. stock futures fell further slightly on Wednesday, while Treasury yields and the dollar remained steady, as investors prepared for the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting as well. than Nvidia's highly anticipated fiscal fourth quarter results after the closing bell.
from Nvidia (NVDA) The fortunes, which are closely tied to both the recent market rally and the broader outlook for AI-related technologies, will be in focus later today when the group reports both its January quarter and its near-term revenue outlook.
Dubbed “the most valuable stock on planet Earth” by Goldman analysts, Nvidia has generated about a third of the Nasdaq 100's 6.06% rise this year and, alongside its Magnificent 7 peers, Microsoft (MSFT) Amazon (AMZN) and metaplatforms (META) it helped generate about 75% of the S&P 500's total return.
Analysts expect Nvidia to post net income of $4.64 per share, a five-fold increase from the year-ago period, with revenue up more than 240%. to reach $20.62 billion.
Nvidia shares, which are up more than 44% so far this year, were down 1.8% in pre-market trading, showing an opening price of $682.30 each.
Amazon shares will also be in focus after the tech and online retail giant was tapped to replace Walgreens Boots Alliance. (WBA) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as trading began on February 26.
Amazon shares were last up 0.7% at $168.26 each, while Walgreens fell 2.9% to $21.66 each.
Outside of stocks, benchmark 10-year bond yields were little changed from last night's close at 4.273%, ahead of today's Fed minutes, which will detail discussions around the central bank's January rate meeting. Additionally, an auction of new 20-year notes for $16 billion is scheduled for later in the session.
“Traders will be keenly aware of any key language or dissent from the Fed chairs when the minutes are released,” said Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets. “This could be telling when it comes to thinking about a continued pause rather than a reduction or perhaps even, dare I say, another increase in future meetings.”
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was last up 0.04% at 104.133.
On Wall Street, stocks are expected to have another softer open after last night's tech-driven declines, with futures linked to the S&P 500 suggesting a pullback of around 14 points at the open.
Futures linked to the Dow Jones are indicating a decline of 76 points while those linked to the Nasdaq are expected to fall by 110 points in early trading.
In overseas markets, firm gains in Chinese stocks, fueled in part by the country's ongoing measures to stabilize trade and revive the world's second-largest economy, helped the MSCI ex-Japan regional index rise 0.11% to the closing of trade.
Japan's Nikkei 225, meanwhile, ended 0.26% lower in Tokyo, dragged down by outsized declines in chip and technology stocks ahead of Nvidia's earnings release today.
In Europe, HSBC shares fell more than 7% in London after the bank posted a record annual profit but missed analysts' estimates after suffering a $3 billion drop linked to its exposure to China.
Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.88% in early trading in London, while the regional benchmark Stoxx 600 fell 0.13% in Frankfurt.