DAF members recognized at BEYA STEM Awards > Air Force > Article Display





Two members of the Department of the Air Force received awards at the 2024 Black Engineer of the Year Awards, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics conference held at the Baltimore Convention Center, Maryland, March 15- February 17.

At the 19th annual Stars and Stripes Dinner on Feb. 16, an Air Force Airman and a Space Force guard were recognized for their achievements in STEM-related fields over the past year.

Secretary of the Department of the Air Force Frank Kendall explained how STEM fields are essential in great power competition and how leveraging diverse talent is an integral part of national defense.

“The Air and Space Force draws on the world’s best leaders and technical experts,” Kendall said. “They are carrying out our mission and protecting America from growing threats. I am grateful for everything the STEM community does to advance this mission. The DAF has the best talent our country has to offer.

Chief of Staff of the Air Force General David Allvin joined distinguished guests on stage to introduce Lt. Col. Shari Perkins, recipient of the Air Force's annual award. A former enlisted aviator, Perkins holds several advanced degrees and now serves in the DAF Executive Action Group. Additionally, Perkins has led projects that have generated more than $25,000 in funding for 40 STEM-related youth scholarships.

“I can tell you from personal observation that his work ethic is as strong as his personality,” Allvin said. “In 2023, she took the reins and led the development of the Air Force's diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility strategic plan, ensuring we have targeted approaches to recruiting , awareness and retention. »

Vice Chief of Space Operations, US Space Force General Michael Guetlein took the stage to introduce the annual Space Force Award winner, Brig. General Jacob Middleton. Middleton, a career missile officer, who currently serves as deputy director for operations at the National Military Command Center in Washington, DC.

“[Middleton] embodies honor, courage and commitment,” Guetlein said. “He is highly regarded in the Air and Space Force, having received the National Reconnaissance Office Gold Medal and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal…I could not be more delighted that you are paying tribute to this battle-tested warrior.

The BEYA STEM Conference is a three-day event held annually for more than three decades, focused on minorities with career interests in STEM fields. It offers high school and college students; as well as professionals from the private, government and military sectors; an opportunity to come together for networking, mentoring sessions, learning opportunities and recognition ceremonies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3681590/daf-members-recognized-during-beya-stem-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos