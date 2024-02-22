Find out if a Roth 401(k) is right for you





The ability to save for retirement through an employer-sponsored plan is among the most popular employee benefits. For most who like it, that means a traditional 401(k), with tax-deferred contributions taken out of every paycheck, but a tax grab down the line when you withdraw the money. For a growing number of workers, there is another option: a Roth 401(k), in which contributions are taxed into the account but withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. AARP Membership Join AARP for $12 for your first year when you sign up for auto-renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership and a subscription to AARP Magazine. Join now From 2013 to 2022, the share of retirement plans that offer employees a Roth option increased from 58% to 89%, according to the most recent data available from the Plan Sponsor Council of America, a nonprofit trade association. Having Roth as an option has become a best practice in recent years, says Hattie Greenan, the association's director of research and communications. Allowing Roth contributions is often seen as an inexpensive way for plans to offer choice to participants. Like Roth IRAs, Roth 401(k)s let you hide money after paying taxes on it, so your withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. They can also give you more flexibility when you withdraw money: As of 2024, the IRS no longer requires Roth 401(k) owners to withdraw a minimum amount each year once they reach a certain age, an exception previously limited to Roth IRAs. One big difference is that you can save a lot more with a workplace Roth account. In 2024, you can contribute up to $23,000 to $30,500 to your 401(k) if you're 50 or older. The limit for IRAs is $7,000, $8,000 if you're over 50. Despite greater availability, only about 1 in 5 retirement plan participants contribute to a Roth 401(k), according to the association. Here are some questions to ask yourself if you're considering enrolling in a Roth 401(k) or switching to a traditional retirement plan. Do you want to pay Uncle Sam now or later? Essentially, the decision to save in a traditional Roth 401(k) or a Roth 401(k) comes down to a fundamental trade-off, says Scott Thoma, director of client needs research at Edward Jones: Is it do I want to save money on taxes today or do I want to save money on taxes? I want to save money on taxes when I retire?

