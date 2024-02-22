Energy Facts: Impact of Investing in America on Washington





US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visits Washington

On February 22-23, U.S. Secretary of State Jennifer M. Granholm will travel to Moses Lake, Washington, to highlight how President Biden's clean energy industrial strategy is catalyzing private investment in advanced batteries and ensures that emerging technologies help create clean, well-paying jobs that support the nation's energy supply chain.

The Secretary will also engage with private sector stakeholders in Seattle, Washington, to discuss how the Department and the private sector can work together on AI-related technologies. Strengthening Washington's Economy

Energy Jobs By 2022, Washington already had 144,624 workers employed in the energy sector.

Statewide, 75% of the electric power generation workforce worked in the wind, solar and hydroelectric power sectors, and more than 58,700 workers were employed in the field of energetic efficiency.

The Inflation Reduction Act will expand these opportunities, yielding approximately $5.3 billion investment in large-scale clean energy production and storage in Washington by 2030. Small enterprises Washington is home to 644,868 small businesses, representing 99.5% of all businesses and employing 49% of all workers in the state, and the Inflation Reduction Act will help them save money. Commercial property owners can receive a tax credit of up to $5 per square foot to support energy efficiency improvements that reduce utility bills. Other programs that will benefit small businesses include tax credits covering 30% of the costs of installing low-cost solar power and purchasing clean trucks and vans for commercial fleets. Investing in clean energy Washington has set a statewide goal of producing 100% emissions-free electricity by 2045. Currently, Washington has 3.6 GW of solar, wind and storage capacity. There is 286 MW of additional clean energy capacity planned in the works, which will power more than 44,600 additional accommodation. Inflation Reduction Act tax credits that encourage investments in wind and solar energy will help lower energy costs as solar and wind energy costs are expected to decline. 26% and 35%respectively, over the next 30 years in Washington.

Since the start of the Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has tracked more than $160 billion in investment announcements in new batteries and the electric vehicle supply chain, including 885 million dollars in Washington. During the same period, the DOE documented more than $15 billion in solar manufacturing investment announcements, including $110 million in Washington. Clean transportation Washington has the third highest number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country per capita, with 122,700 EVs currently registered in Washington. Drivers who opt for an electric van could save more $1,700 per year in fuel and maintenance costs compared to a gas truck. Small car drivers could save $1,200 per year. The Inflation Reduction Act will make it easier and cheaper to buy an electric vehicle, with upfront rebates of up to $7,500 for new electric vehicles and $4,000 for used electric vehicles, helping many Americans to avoid the gas pump and save on fuel costs.

Washington already has more than 5,000 electric vehicle charging ports. The State will also receive $15.1 million federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law to help build more electric vehicle charging stations. Invest in Washington

With funding from President Biden's Investing in America program, the U.S. Department of Energy has made more than $267 million available to Washington state and local governments over the past year to invest in energy efficiency and grid resilience. This includes funding to create a robust rebate program to help low-income households access more efficient devices, and more than $22 million to help build grid resilience.

Group14 Technologies received $100 million from the DOE to build two manufacturing units in Eastern Washington to help reduce the cost and carbon intensity of domestic battery manufacturing. Sila Nanotechnologies also received $100 million to build a large battery anode materials factory in Moses Lake, Washington. Saving Washingtonians Money on Their Home Energy Bills

The U.S. Department of Energy's Weather Assistance Program and State Energy Program have invested more than $55 million in Washington since 2015, creating 658 jobs and more than 6,700 homes with reduced energy costs and improved health and safety.

Updating appliances and making homes more energy efficient could save total money 7,580 GWh of energy in Washington, enough to power 385,000 Washington Houses.

Washington will receive more than $166 million to implement a home energy rebate program in the state. Low-income households in Washington could save on average 49% on their home energy bills when they upgrade their appliances and improve their energy efficiency through this program. Prioritizing rural and underserved communities in Washington state

The Biden administration is committed to promoting equity for all communities, including through the Justice40 initiative, which aims to ensure that federal agencies deliver at least 40% of overall climate benefits, clean energy, affordable and sustainable housing, clean water and other investments. to disadvantaged communities. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has more than 140 programs covered by this initiative.

The Beacon Hill Clean Energy and Community Resilience Task Force partnered with DOE's Communities LEAP program to develop a strategy to improve community resilience and understand the intersection between clean energy and movement in the neighborhood.

The Town of Bainbridge Island is partnering with DOE's Energy Transitions Initiative partnership program to analyze the feasibility of renewable energy options like solar and hydro to move the Town toward its 100% renewable electricity goal. by 2040.

Three Washington-based teams, led by Illu Global, Spark Northwest and GRID Alternatives, were selected in the first round of the Energizing Rural Communities Award for their proposals to serve as partners to the local communities of Waldron Island, Kingston and Wellpinit, respectively. . As a result, they will receive $100,000, in-kind mentoring services and be eligible to enter the second phase of the award and win an additional $200,000.

The Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities identified the Bremerton-Silverdale region as a priority energy community. This means the federal government, including DOE and 11 other partner agencies, is prioritizing this area for investment and near-term commitment to support community revitalization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.energy.gov/articles/energy-facts-impact-investing-america-agenda-washington-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos