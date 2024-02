China's stock market bailout bans selling at open and close

Chinese securities regulators prohibit large institutional investors from reducing their stock holdings at the opening and closing of trading days.

The ban also applies to certain quantitative hedge funds and brokerage houses.

The country's faltering economy recently alerted Chinese President Xi Jinping, who appointed Wu Qing as the new market regulator. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download the app





Major institutional investors in China are no longer allowed to sell shares at the market open or close on a given day. Under this order, investors are not allowed to sell more shares than they buy during the first and last 30 minutes of trading. Anonymous sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. It's the latest example of tightened trade restrictions imposed by the Chinese government as it tries to prop up the nation's $8.6 trillion stock market. The CSI 300 Index recently hit a five-year low in early February. In the meantime, Wu Qing, new presidentwho heads the China Securities Regulatory Commission, has formed a task force with domestic stock exchanges to supervise short-selling activities and warn companies that profit from such transactions. In addition to a struggling stock market, China faces real estate challenges, deflation, and demographic headwinds over the past year. Despite authorities tightening restrictions on bearish bets and state-supported purchase in the markets, they always face investors who undermine market confidence. In addition to trading restrictions, some brokerages have been tasked with recouping stock loans made to customers for short selling purposes. Some quantitative hedge funds are also prohibited from placing concentrated sell orders and reducing their stock positions in their market-neutral leveraged funds, known as Direct Market Access, which were suspended early February, Bloomberg reported. China's local media outlet Securities Journal reported on Tuesday that the securities watchdog was considering measures to strengthen IPO approvals, encourage dividend payments and crack down on financial fraud. In addition, it aims to accelerate approvals of equity funds and attract more medium and long-term investment vehicles to the stock market. Benchmark indices in Hong Kong and China rebounded on the news. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is up 1.57% in intraday trading on Wednesday, while the blue-chip CSI 300 Index is up 1.35%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/china-stock-market-crash-rescue-plan-ban-selling-support-measures-2024-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos