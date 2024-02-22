Fred Hutch to lead new federal cancer screening research network





The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center is leading a new clinical trial consortium, the Cancer Screening Research Networkor CSRN, created by the National Cancer Institute,part of the National Institutes of Healthto advance President Joe Biden's Cancer Moonshot by improving early detection of cancers. Biden announced the formation of Cancer moonshot, intended to jumpstart progress in cancer research, treatment and cure, in 2016, while he was vice president. Six years later, as president, he reiterated his commitment to this initiative. The CSRN will play a key role in moving the Moonshot closer to its goals, including reducing the age-adjusted cancer mortality rate by at least half. The primary goal will be to diagnose cancer earlier, reduce health inequities, and prevent cancer in the first place by evaluating new and complex cancer screening technologies. Cancer screening is a key part of prevention because when more cancers are detected before people develop symptoms, it is expected that treatment, perhaps less aggressive, could lead to better outcomes. results. Fred Hutch will lead the NISA Coordination and Communications Center (CCC) and the Statistics and Data Management Center (SDMC) which will oversee cancer screening clinical trials recruiting diverse participants. The first studies will examine Multi-cancer detection (MCD) testswhich look for cancer cell byproducts in blood or other body fluids that could indicate early-stage cancer. Although these tests are marketed as effective cancer screening tools, they are so new that no research shows they actually reduce cancer deaths. The United States Food and Drug Administration has not authorized any MCD tests. But if research shows that these new blood tests are successful in detecting cancer early and preventing cancer-related deaths, it could help reshape the cancer landscape. Any positive results will need to be confirmed by additional testing. There is a real urgency to do this research, said Garnet Anderson, PhD, senior vice president and director of the Public Health Sciences Division at Fred Hutchs, who leads the CCC with Ruth Etzioni, PhD, and Scott Ramsey , MD, PhD. There are around 50 companies all developing new types of tests, and we believe they need to be rigorously evaluated before being promoted to the community. We need to know if they are accurate enough and how doctors can best use them. Anderson holds the Fred Hutch 40th Anniversary Endowed Chair and Etzioni holds the Rosalie and Harold Rea Brown Endowed Chair. Etzioni said the new network is key to keeping patients well-informed. The fact that the NCI is embarking on this effort reflects its awareness of the potentially revolutionary nature of these technologies, she said. We are very proud to work with them to ensure people have the information they need to optimally manage their health.

