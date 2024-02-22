London Stock Exchange proving a bargain, says new funds group Amicorp





Thursday February 22, 2024 7:42 a.m. The London Stock Exchange has had a tough year – but a group of funds say they have felt the improvement in their London listing Fund specialist Amicorp said it was feeling an improvement in its new London listing today, amid an optimistic backdrop to the London Stock Exchange after a bleak year for the market. In a trading update today, Amicorp, which offers fund management services to businesses, said its London listing in June last year helped drive growth through 2023, over of a year of transformation” for the company. Revenue for the year rose 8 percent to $12.8 million, while gross profits rose slightly to $8.3 million. Adjusted profit before deductibles, however, is expected to contract to $2.6 million from $4.2 million. Funds raised from its listing in the main London market in June have been invested in future growth, increasing its sales force by 50 per cent and undertaking automation projects, bosses said. Our listing facilitates our strategy of accelerating innovation and investment in the business to support our expansion plans, said Chief Chi Kin Lai. We believe that the benefits of our strategy will begin to materialize in the medium term. In June last year, the company successfully raised $6.47 million at a valuation of $120 million in a June listing on the Main Market. At the time, the London Stock Exchange said the listing would enable the company to grow in terms of enhanced IT automation, expand its geographic reach and sales network and increase its service offerings. Learn more Hunt must 'roll out the red carpet' for companies wanting to go public, warns City group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/london-stock-exchange-is-proving-a-boon-says-newly-floated-funds-group-amicorp/

