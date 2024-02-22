Business
Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 closes at all-time high
BANGKOK (AP) Global markets rose and Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock hit an all-time high on Thursday, surpassing its previous record set in December 1989.
Tokyo's benchmark index closed at 39,098.68 on Thursday. Its previous high was 38,915.87, set just before the collapse of Japan's bubble economy in the early 1990s.
The S&P 500 futures were up 1.1% after shares of Nvidias jumped 13.2% in pre-market trading. The Dows futures were up 0.3%.
After markets closed on Wednesday, Nvidia reported earnings and revenue that far exceeded Wall Street forecasts. Chipmaker revenues have tripled over the past year thanks to renewed investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.
In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 index was little changed at 7,661.95. Germany's DAX rose 1.2% to 17,320.23 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.7% to 7,869.99.
The strong performance of the Nikkeis was largely due to heavy buying by foreign investors, who accounted for the majority of trading volume on the Tokyo stock exchange.
Record gains in corporate profits have boosted the appeal of Japanese company stocks. The weakness of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar has also attracted investors, despite prolonged weakness in the economy, which fell back into a technical recession late last year.
Elsewhere in Asia, most markets posted solid gains.
Chinese markets benefited from reports that the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges froze the accounts of a major hedge fund after it sold 2.57 billion yuan ($360 million) of shares in one minute only Monday.
China also banned large institutional investors from selling their shares at the opening and closing of each trading day.
These measures appear to encourage investors who have been wary of previous efforts to prop up markets. The Shanghai Composite index gained 1.3% to 2,988.36 and the Shenzhen Composite also rose 1.3%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.5% to 16,742.95.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index edged up less than 0.1 percent to 7,611.20, while Seoul's Kospi rose 0.4 percent to 2,664.27.
Stocks ended higher on Wall Street on Wednesday after a day of listless trading, with big tech stocks once again acting as a heavyweight in the market.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted a 0.1% gain after losing ground for most of the day.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3%.
Technology stocks were behind much of the market rally, which took them to record highs last week. The sector also has some of the strongest profit growth. Lopsided contributions from some of the industry's biggest companies, however, raised questions about whether the gains were exaggerated.
The Federal Reserve released its minutes from its last meeting in January which showed that most officials are wary of moving too quickly to cut their benchmark interest rates. The central bank left the rate unchanged for the fourth consecutive time at this meeting. Investors have all but given up hope that the central bank will cut rates at its March meeting and are hoping the first rate cut will come in June.
Investors should wait until next week for another key inflation update. That's when the government will release its monthly report on personal consumption and spending, the federal government's preferred measure of inflation.
Separate measures for consumer And wholesale price in January show that inflation has not calmed as much as expected. This prompted investors to shift their rate cut expectations from March to June. A weak report on retail sales That came on top of disappointing inflation data and raised concerns that stubborn inflation would inflict even more pain on consumers.
In other trading Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 34 cents to $78.25 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 32 cents to $83.35 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar was trading at 150.15 Japanese yen, down from 150.31 yen. The euro was at $1.0857, down from $1.0823.
