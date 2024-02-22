Stock market today: Wall Street rises as Nvidia shines; Japan's Nikkei 225 breaks 1989 record





Wall Street continued to advance overnight and Thursday morning as chipmaker Nvidia released another strong earnings report, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index hit a record high. Tokyo's benchmark index closed at 39,098.68 on Thursday. Its previous high was 38,915.87, set in December 1989, just before the collapse of Japan's bubble economy in the early 1990s. The future of S & The P 500 was up 1.3% before the bell and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.4%. After markets closed on Wednesday, Nvidia reported earnings and revenue that far exceeded Wall Street forecasts. The chipmaker's revenue has tripled over the past year thanks to renewed investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. Its shares were up more than 14% early Thursday. Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian fell 14.5% after reporting another loss and issuing weak production forecasts. Lucid, another electric vehicle maker, slipped 9.5% after missing Wall Street sales forecasts and also gave lower production forecasts than analysts had asked for. Online craft marketplace Etsy fell 10.9% after significantly missing Wall Street profit forecasts. Cruise lines Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corp. both jumped more than 5% before the bell. The government's weekly report on U.S. layoffs, which have remained low overall even as more high-profile companies have announced job cuts in recent months, will be released later Thursday. In Europe at midday, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up less than 0.2%, Germany's DAX 1.4% and Paris' CAC 40 1%. In Japan, the strong performance of the Nikkei is largely due to heavy buying by foreign investors, who account for the majority of trading volume on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Record gains in corporate profits have boosted the appeal of Japanese company stocks. The weakness of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar has also attracted investors, despite prolonged weakness in the economy, which fell back into a technical recession late last year. Elsewhere in Asia, most markets posted solid gains. Chinese markets benefited from reports that the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges froze the accounts of a major hedge fund after it sold 2.57 billion yuan ($360 million) of shares in one minute only Monday. China also banned large institutional investors from selling their shares at the opening and closing of each trading day. These measures appear to encourage investors who have been wary of previous efforts to prop up markets. The Shanghai Composite index gained 1.3% to 2,988.36 and the Shenzhen Composite also rose 1.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.5% to 16,742.95. Australia S & The P/ASX 200 edged up less than 0.1 per cent to 7,611.20, while Seoul's Kospi added 0.4 per cent to 2,664.27. In other trading Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 22 cents to $77.69 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 21 cents to $82.82 a barrel. The U.S. dollar was trading at 150.26 Japanese yen, down from 150.31 yen. The euro was at $1.0858, down from $1.0823. Stocks ended higher on Wall Street on Wednesday after a day of listless trading, with big tech stocks once again acting as a heavyweight in the market. THE & The P 500 rose 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted a 0.1% gain after losing ground for most of the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3%.

