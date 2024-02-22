Stock market today: Nvidia profits boost Nasdaq rise and tech-led rally | Clayton News Street Partners Content

Check back for updates throughout the trading day
U.S. stock futures rose sharply on Thursday, led by a sharp rise in technology stocks fueled by AI chipmaker Nvidia's stellar fourth-quarter results that breathed an almost audible sigh of relief on Wall Street.
Nvidia, now the market's third-largest stock by overall value, reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings of $5.16 per share for January, with revenue more than tripling year-over-year. previous year to reach $22.1 billion.
The semiconductor group's strong near-term outlook, fueled by seemingly endless demand for AI-related technologies from its large-cap tech rivals, not only is the stock on track to hit a record high in start of trading, but it also appears poised to contribute growth of over 2%. on Nasdaq at the opening bell.
Nvidia (NVDA) dubbed “the most valuable stock on planet Earth” by analysts at Goldman Sachs, was last up 13.2% in pre-market trading, showing an opening price of 763 $.80 each.
“Nvidia's earnings boosted sentiment and eased concerns about stretched valuations, leaving room for the AI theme to continue to drive markets,” Saxo Bank strategists wrote. actions will continue in the coming weeks.”
Tech-driven rebounds in overseas markets, linked to Nvidia's soaring profits, also helped Japan's Nikkei 225 hit a record 39,156.97 points on Thursday, taking the benchmark index beyond the peak it he had reached in the spring of 1989.
Soaring tech stocks and upbeat market sentiment also offset an uptick in Treasury yields tied to yesterday's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting.
Investors now expect rate cuts to begin in June at the earliest, after officials “highlighted the uncertainty associated with how long restrictive monetary policy will need to be maintained.”
Benchmark 10-year bond yields were last 3 basis points higher at 4.311%, while 2-year bonds were pegged at 4.667%.
However, the absence of any reference to a short-term rate hike in the January minutes sent the dollar index down 0.230% against a basket of its global peers at 103.695.
On Wall Street, futures tied to the S&P 500 suggest an opening gain of about 64 points, a move that would lift the benchmark index to within a point of its all-time high of 5,048.39 points.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, are pointing to a gain of 1,650 points, while those linked to the Nasdaq are poised for a rise of 368 points.
In Europe, the regional Stoxx 600 index rose 0.8% in early trading in Frankfurt, led by big gains in the technology sector, while Britain's FTSE 100 index gained 0.29% in London.
Chinese stocks, alongside a big gain in Hong Kong, propelled the MSCI ex-Japan index to a 1.03% gain before market close while the Nikkei 225 finished up 2.19% at 39 098.68 points in Tokyo.